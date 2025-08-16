Love Is Blind UK star Patrick Justus rumored to have a baby on the way during filming

As the new season of Love Is Blind UK unfolds, one contestant, Patrick Justus, has become the focus of speculation following claims circulating on TikTok. The controversy centers on allegations that Patrick had a baby on the way while filming the Netflix series. The claims began after a TikTok creator shared posts on August 15, 2025, suggesting Patrick’s circumstances overlapped with his time on the show.

With fans drawing attention to timelines and comments made online, questions have surfaced regarding what Patrick disclosed while participating in the pods and how these revelations could affect his portrayal on screen.

Patrick Justus faces TikTok allegations of having a baby on the way during Love Is Blind UK

TikTok claims about Patrick Justus

A TikTok creator, Story Time With Rikkii, alleged that Patrick had a child on the way while appearing on Love Is Blind UK. In the video, the creator claimed that Patrick had a baby on the way and did not tell anyone about it. The clip included an image of Patrick alongside the child’s mother, with her face “covered.”

The TikTok video also shared alleged statements from the woman involved. One read:

“When he first tried to blackmail me, then goes on a dating show and then leaves you alone to go to Bali for 2 months spending his money there and then still calls you negative and a bad mom for losing it.”

Another post allegedly attributed to her said that one parent gets to carry on with their life, jobs, hobbies, and social life, while the other parent has to ask for a break just to take a "shower."

Reaction from fans and online discussion

The TikTok creator continued sharing photos, including one of the baby and another showing the woman while pregnant.

“The math is mathing, and that means that he was in them pods with the baby on the way,” the video claimed.

Following the upload, social media users expressed frustration, with some suggesting that Patrick “wasted Aanu’s time.”

Separately, Patrick has addressed criticism regarding his portrayal on Love Is Blind UK. In one TikTok post, he disputed a scene involving his interaction with Aanu, where the broadcast included him saying he would put his arm around her. Patrick wrote:

“They cut away from my face to edit in this dumb comment. I never said ‘if I was there I’d definitely put my arm around you.’ They took this from another date with a different person and why would I put my arm around someone I did not propose to.”

Another part of his response emphasized his frustration with editing choices, describing the scene as “out of place.”

Patrick’s journey in the pods

During his time in the pods, Patrick explained his approach to forming connections by saying that he follows his spleen “literally to the second.” He emphasized that relying on this instinct was, for him, the best way to find love. While this idea did not resonate with Yolanda or Catherine, it caught the attention of Aanu, who showed interest in his outlook.

However, their connection faced challenges after Aanu explained that she relies on her mother’s opinions when making decisions. Patrick responded that his “spleen was silent” and their connection had “dipped.” Later, before Aanu could perform a song she had written for him, Patrick ended their relationship, telling her:

“I don’t want you to give a song to someone who is undeserving of that song. I’ve enjoyed thoroughly talking to you and going through this experience with you, but I have to follow my spleen.”

Stay tuned for more updates.