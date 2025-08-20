Love Is Blind: UK season 2: Where to follow the cast on Instagram?

Love Is Blind: UK season 2 ( Image via Getty)

Love Is Blind: UK season 2 premiered on August 13, 2025, on Netflix. The second season, spanning a total of 10 episodes, has invited 30 singles who are looking for a connection while dating in the pods. As these couples try to form a romantic connection while making sure that their love stands the test of time, some will ultimately walk down the aisle. The season 2 contestants include people aged 26 to 37.

The Instagram profiles of all Love Is Blind: UK season 2 contestants

Billy ( @billy_jervis_jnr)

Billy is a 35-year-old army physical trainer from Bangor, Ireland. Billy got divorced five years ago after a “whirlwind romance”. Billy is looking forward to a partner who can accompany him for double dates with his married friends and will build a life with him.

Charlie (@ charlie_antony1)

Charlie is a 28-year-old electrical engineer from Essex, England. Charlie has identified himself as a former party boy who had earlier faced some difficulties in exiting the friend zone. He is drawn to older women and is ready to look for love again.

Chris ( @cobyrne5)

Chris is a 33-year-old project manager from Sussex, England. Chris has been described as someone kind and generous by his friends. Now he is looking for a family-oriented, funny woman who also loves animals.

Jack (@jackrogers7)

Jack is a 33-year-old app creator from London. The brain behind a dating app is now looking for a partner by his side after he recently went through a health scare. The app creator realised that life is too precious and is much better with a partner by your side.

Demola (@demolaayilara14)

Demola is a 30-year-old financial analyst and hails from Essex, England. He is an old-school gentleman who came out of an eight-year relationship after he found it difficult to be vulnerable. Now he is looking forward to a beautiful relationship just like his parents, who have been together for decades.

Javen (@javenspalmer)

Javen is a 28-year-old health coach from Kent, England. The former soccer player is looking forward to a life partner, workout buddy, and someone who will fit well in his big Jamaican family.

Tom (@tom.jackson88)

Tom is a 35-year-old retired pub owner who hails from London. Tom believes that “the best part of falling in love is having deep conversations”. He is looking forward to getting married and fostering some children with his future partner.

Ross M (@rossmillington1)

Ross M is a 30-year-old barber shop owner from Cheshire, England. He is looking for a partner with whom he can be completely himself.

Aanu ( @aanumusic)

Aanu is a 29-year-old singer from London. She came out of a four-year-old relationship due to her former partner’s infidelity. However, she is trying to restore her faith in love.

Amy ( @amyjanevs)

Amy is a 33-year-old primary school teacher from Brecon, Wales. As her family describes her as the life of the party, Amy is back in Wales after residing in Dubai for years. Amy is now ready to embark on this new journey of love.

Ashleigh (@ashleighberryy)

Ashleigh is a 33-year-old cabin crew manager from Surrey, England. While growing up in an army combat, Ashleigh got the nickname, “Combat Barbie”. She is now looking for love by dating in the pods.

Bardha (@praddz)

Bardha is a 33-year-old sales and marketing director from London. Her family has described her as someone who is boujee. Bardha is looking forward to a partner who will not be intimidated by her ambition and busy career.

Yolanda (simply_yolandita)

Yolanda is a 26-year-old specialist occupational therapist from Hampshire, England. As Yolanda loves bunker jumping and skydiving, she is now looking forward to a partner by dating in the pods.

Sophie (@slw.3)

Sophie is a 28-year-old senior commercial manager from Manchester, England. Sophie is looking forward to a man who has a voice of his own and will also be able to impress her protective father and four brothers.

Sarover (@saroveraujla)

Sarover is a 29-year-old medical company owner from Buckinghamshire, England. She is a former competitive kickboxer and is now all set to look for love on the show.

Katisha (@katkinson1)

Katisha is a 33-year-old nanny and makeup artist from Dumfries, Scotland. Katisha has made it clear that she is looking for a husband, not a boyfriend. She is now looking for a partner who is looking forward to a long-term commitment and love.

Holly (@hollyjkingdon)

Holly is a 30-year-old private chef from London. Holly is looking for a partner who is emotionally available and will appreciate her nurturing nature.

Danielle (@imdaniellekelly)

Danielle is a 33-year-old estate manager from Portsmouth, England. After a few bitter experiences in love, Danielle is all set to give love a chance in the show.

Laurie (@llauriemariee)

Laurie is a 37-year-old interior stylist from London. She is looking for a serious guy who will embrace her Caribbean and Celtic roots.

