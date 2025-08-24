Love Is Blind: UK season 2 features off-camera couple Amy and James

James and Amy from Love Is Blind: UK (Image via Netflix)

Love Is Blind: UK season 2 continues to reveal unexpected outcomes beyond what viewers saw on screen.

While five couples were followed after getting engaged in the pods, another relationship developed quietly and has now been shared for the first time.

Amy and James, who did not leave the pods together, reconnected after filming and are now a couple.

Their story includes Amy initially accepting a proposal from Ross M, a later decision to end that engagement, and a reunion with James shortly after.

Both Amy and James explained that their connection began in the Love Is Blind: UK pods but was not fully explored because of the fast-paced nature of the experiment.

Amy accepted Ross M’s proposal, while James considered a proposal to Holly but decided not to continue. After filming, Amy contacted James, leading to their reunion at an airport in the UK.

The couple say their relationship has since grown steadily, with time spent together in Wales, Spain, and Malta.

The finale of Love Is Blind: UK season 2 is airing on August 27, when the remaining couples’ stories will conclude.

Amy and James’ experience offers an additional perspective on how relationships can evolve outside the main storyline of the show.

From the Love Is Blind: UK pods to separate paths

Amy described Love Is Blind as a “last resort” before entering the pods, while James said he wanted to focus less on appearances.

They quickly discovered common ground, including a shared link to Thailand.

“It was our third or fourth date, and as soon as I walked out, I was like, ‘This is why I’m here. She’s the one,’” James recalled.

Despite their connection, other bonds formed at the same time. Amy built a strong relationship with Ross M, while James was still dating Holly and Laurie.

“We always felt like we were playing catch-up,” Amy said.

When Ross made his intentions clear, Amy accepted his proposal. James decided not to move forward with Holly, explaining,

“I’ve got two daughters and emotions are quite high, and I just had to be completely honest with myself.”

Once out of the pods, Amy and Ross quickly realized they were not compatible. They ended their engagement after their first date in London. Amy said she asked Ross if they should leave things there because it seemed best, and he agreed. Both decided not to continue their relationship.

This left space for Amy and James to reconnect, leading to the next stage of their story.

Reunion and life after the experiment

A few days after the Love Is Blind: UK pods, Amy reached out to James on Instagram.

“It was amazing, obviously, seeing the message pop up,” James said.

Their first phone call lasted an hour, and when Amy returned from Spain, James drove six hours to meet her at the airport. They described the meeting as the true beginning of their relationship.

From that point, they spent more time together in Wales and later in Malta.

“From that day, I don’t think we’ve had a day apart,” James said.

Their relationship became official within two weeks, and James soon introduced Amy to his children. Amy explained that the early experience in the pods created a foundation for communication, saying,

"Love Is Blind sets a foundation where you have to be vulnerable and emotional because there’s nothing else you can offer.”

The couple are currently considering where to settle in the future, with Cardiff, London, and other locations abroad being options. They said they are taking their relationship week by week without immediate plans for engagement.

Their story shows how connections from the show can continue in different ways after filming ends. While Amy and James’ relationship did not unfold in front of the cameras, it remains part of the wider journey of season 2.

