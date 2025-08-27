Love Is Blind UK season 2 episode 9 recap: Cracks emerge as couples head toward the altar

Love Is Blind: UK (Image via Getty)

Love Is Blind: UK season 2 continued with episode 9, released on August 27, 2025.

With only days left before the weddings, the focus shifted to the stag and hen parties, as well as final preparations including wedding dress shopping.

The episode opened with hosts Matt and Emma dividing their time between the men and women. Matt visited the women while Emma spent time with the men, helping both sides prepare for the next stage.

During this moment, Emma also revealed that one couple would no longer be part of the experiment.

“Javen and Katisha have decided not to continue,” she announced, marking their exit from the process.

The rest of the episode followed the remaining couples as they made their final choices with support from friends and family.

Wedding outfits were selected, conversations with loved ones highlighted questions about the future, and celebrations gave way to deeper talks about commitment.

Episode 9 ended with the first wedding ceremony beginning, leaving the result unknown until the next episode.

Love Is Blind: UK - Celebrations and cracks in relationships

Episode 9 of Love Is Blind: UK began with stag and hen party preparations. Before heading out, the men and women shopped for wedding clothes, supported by their families and friends.

Kieran confided in his father, saying he was “extremely confident” that he and Megan would both commit on their wedding day.

At the hen party, Bardha spoke openly about a recent disagreement with Jed. She explained that they had gone to dinner, and during the evening he told her,

“I just wanna make a point, I’m getting the bill tonight.”

Despite this, she said she unintentionally paid, which left him feeling frustrated. Bardha described his reaction afterward as “icy” and “cold.”

Meanwhile, Jed shared his version with a friend. He said that Bardha’s actions made the situation “awkward” and added that he preferred to resolve issues quickly rather than “sleep on an argument.”

He also said he did not feel “heard” during their conversation. Bardha later reflected that her independence sometimes caused tension and that she was still adjusting to sharing responsibilities.

Both admitted they did not fully understand each other’s perspectives. Elsewhere, Ashleigh told her sisters about her concerns with Billy.

She explained that he had raised the issue of distance and said it was “too much” for him.

Ashleigh added that Billy’s father had also expressed doubt. Her sisters noticed a change in her mood and said it seemed “unfair” that she was carrying the weight of uncertainty.

Doubts before the wedding in Love Is Blind: UK

While Ashleigh shared her worries, Billy spoke separately to his friend Kal about the relationshipin Love Is Blind: UK. He explained that their lives would involve constant travel and limited time together.

“Our real life starts whenever she’s flying three days away, coming back, jet lagged for a day, we’ll have a couple of days together,” he said.

When Kal asked what he would say at the altar, Billy replied that he planned to say no. This moment made clear the uncertainty surrounding their future as a couple.

With four days until the weddings in Love Is Blind: UK, the couples began packing and ended the period of living together.

They returned to their families to prepare for the ceremonies. During this time, Jed and Bardha spoke again about their plans, with Bardha admitting that she did not yet know what her decision would be on the wedding day.

The episode then moved to the first wedding ceremony, featuring Jed and Bardha. The final scenes showed them standing at the aisle, preparing to reveal their answers.

The episode ended at this point, leaving the outcome unresolved until the next installment.

Episode 9 of Love Is Blind: UK closed with the reminder that the weddings are approaching, and choices must soon be made.

Stay tuned for more updates.