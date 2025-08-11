Love Is Blind: UK season 1 couples’ relationship status revealed

Love Is Blind: UK (Image via Getty)

Love Is Blind: UK season 2 will premiere on Netflix on August 13, 2025. Before the new pods open, here is an update on where the season 1 couples stand.

The first season followed six pairs who got engaged without meeting in person. All six reached the wedding day, but not every pair chose to marry.

Since filming, some relationships have continued, while others ended. A few cast members also appear on other Netflix shows now.

Two couples from the season remain together, Jasmine and Bobby, and Benaiah and Nicole. Both pairs have shared major milestones on social media, including travel, life updates, and even a pregnancy announcement.

The other four couples have gone their separate ways, Maria and Tom, Ollie and Demi, Steven and Sabrina, and Catherine and Freddie. Some ended things at the altar, while others parted after months of marriage.

Love Is Blind: UK season 1 couples: Jasmine & Bobby, Benaiah & Nicole, current status

Jasmine and Bobby are still together after marrying at the end of Love Is Blind: UK season 1.

In a comment to Netflix, Jasmine said she “didn’t want to hide anything” from her future partner and said that Bobby appreciated every part of her.

In June 2025, the couple shared a joint Instagram post to announce they are expecting a baby. Their caption included the line, “Baby Johnson coming winter 2025.” The update set a timeline for their next chapter while keeping details private.

Since the weddings in Love Is Blind: UK, Jasmine and Bobby have posted at times, offering occasional check-ins to fans without frequent posts.

The couple has not shared a birth plan or location, and they have not announced a due date beyond the “winter 2025” window.

Benaiah and Nicole are also together. During an official update, Benaiah said he is “very comfortable and confident in us.” He added that time away from cameras helped them adjust.

The pair recently traveled to Corfu, Greece, where the season 1 retreat took place. They did not announce new TV projects. On Instagram, they wrote about visiting Corfu after nearly two years.

They have not announced new projects or plans beyond travel and updates about daily life. Both couples continue to link their posts to moments viewers remember from the show, such as the retreat and wedding episodes.

Maria & Tom, Ollie & Demi, Steven & Sabrina, Catherine & Freddie ended relationships after Love Is Blind: UK season 1

Maria and Tom ended their relationship at the altar. During the season 1 of Love Is Blind: UK, they reached the wedding day but chose not to marry.

After filming, Maria described disagreements about roles in a marriage, while Tom said there were “things that we didn’t match on in terms of our values.”

Both reflected that the process gave them clarity about what they wanted next, and they moved forward separately.

Ollie and Demi also reached their wedding day and chose not to marry. At first the door seemed open, but they later confirmed the split publicly.

Ollie said, “Maybe I wasn’t as ready as I needed to be.”

Since then, he has proposed to AD Smith after they met during Perfect Match season 3, which premiered in August 2025. The couple have also announced that they are expecting a baby.

Demi has not shared further details about new relationships from the show or elsewhere.

Steven and Sabrina legally married after the show and later separated within a year. They each shared communication and expectations under pressure as reasons for the split.

Sabrina also said that plans for time in Belfast did not move ahead once Love Is Blind: UK filming wrapped.

Catherine and Freddie reached the altar with different answers. Catherine said yes, and Freddie did not.

After the season, Freddie said, “I felt a bit suffocated,” and that time apart gave him space to decide. He remains part of the Netflix reality circle, with an appearance set for Perfect Match season 3.

Stay tuned for more updates.