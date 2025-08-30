Love Is Blind UK’s Bardha reveals why she turned down Jed at altar after doubting his intentions a day before wedding

Love Is Blind: UK (Image via Getty)

Love Is Blind: UK season 2 has reached one of its most talked-about moments as Bardha decided not to marry Jed at the altar.

The finale of the series aired on August 27, 2025 on Netflix. Viewers had followed Bardha and Jed’s journey from the pods to living together, seeing them form what appeared to be a strong connection.

The couple exchanged heartfelt vows at Coos Cathedral in Scotland, with Jed telling Bardha,

“In case you didn’t know, I’m crazy about you, and I’d be lying if I said that I could live this life without you.”

Bardha also expressed that she could not imagine a life without him. However, when it came to the final decision, Bardha said no.

She explained later that doubts had emerged only a day before the wedding, during a conversation about Jed’s intentions.

Her decision surprised both Jed and many viewers, who had seen them as one of the season’s strongest couples.

Bardha has since explained her reasons on the official Love Is Blind podcast, while Jed also reflected on the experience.

Both shared how the process changed their views on relationships, even though their story ended at the altar.

Why did Bardha say no in the Love Is Blind: UK finale?

Bardha revealed that her decision to say no was made just 24 hours before the wedding in Love Is Blind: UK. On the podcast, she explained that while travelling to their wedding venue, Coos Cathedral, she began questioning Jed’s intentions. She said,

“I pushed and he reacted in a way that I didn’t expect, I’d not seen before. Hearing him sort of deflect every question I’m answering just gave me enough clarity for me to say ‘I don’t think you’re serious.’”

She described herself as logical and said the exchange made her realise that she did not know Jed as well as she thought. Bardha continued,

“It wasn’t a build up until then, it was just this switch.”

Although she stood by her decision, Bardha admitted she felt concern for Jed in the hours that followed.

She said she called him repeatedly after the wedding day and insisted on meeting him, because she wanted him to know she was still “100% in this” even if they could not marry right away.

Despite this, the pair were not able to continue their relationship.

Bardha concluded that she believed in the Love Is Blind: UK experiment but said,

“You’ve got to be real lucky. Both sides have to want the same thing.”

Jed’s response and reflections after Love Is Blind: UK

Jed also spoke on the podcast, sharing how the decision affected him. He admitted that he was shocked on the day but also sensed what was coming.

He said that when he proposed in the Love Is Blind: UK pods, Bardha had accepted immediately, but on the wedding day she hesitated before answering the registrar. Jed explained,

“That’s when I knew what she was going to say.”

He reflected on their disagreements, including a disagreement over paying for a meal. Jed recalled that when Bardha’s friend visited, she paid the bill.

The next night, when his friends joined them, he wanted to pay but Bardha did so again. He explained,

“That made me feel unheard.”

Bardha responded in her own interview that she had simply wanted to impress Jed’s friends and did not think it was a big deal.

Jed said the overall experience had taught him that being open and vulnerable was acceptable, and that he would take this lesson into future relationships.

He respected Bardha’s choice but did not agree with how it happened. He added that he was still surprised by how close they came to marriage.

Both Bardha and Jed agreed the Love Is Blind: UK experiment showed the importance of shared intentions when committing to a relationship.

