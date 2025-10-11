Love Is Blind star Anna Yuan admits she regrets how things ended with Patrick Suzuki

Love Is Blind season 9 (Image via Getty)

Love Is Blind season 9 contestant Anna Yuan has spoken publicly about her experience on the show and her relationship with fellow cast member Patrick Suzuki.

On October 8, 2025, Yuan shared a message via her Instagram Story addressing viewers’ questions and the attention she has received since the show aired.

In her post, Yuan said she did not expect the level of attention that came with being on the reality dating series.

“Hi everyone, this will probably be [my] last and only post about LiB,” she wrote.

Yuan explained that she has been receiving “daily DMs” and “hundreds of comments” about her time on the show.

She said the experiment did not work out for her but noted that her main concern was how her exit affected Patrick.

“I tried it, [and] ultimately it didn’t work out for me and that’s OK. The only thing I cared about was hurting Patrick with how I exited the show, and I deeply regretted that,” she wrote.

Yuan added that she and Patrick have since built a friendship, and she asked for privacy for herself, her family, and her friends.

Regret and friendship after her appearance on Love Is Blind

Anna Yuan and Patrick Suzuki first met in the Love Is Blind pods, where participants date without seeing one another.

They quickly developed a strong connection and expressed interest in taking their relationship further. Yuan, however, decided to leave the experiment unexpectedly, without informing Patrick.

Her departure left Patrick confused and disappointed. He later continued in the process and got engaged to Kacie McIntosh.

During a post-pods gathering, Yuan and Patrick met again. Patrick shared that he had believed she was “the one,” but Yuan chose not to rekindle a romantic connection.

In her Instagram Story, Yuan said,

“Since then, he and I have built a friendship that means a lot to me, and that’s all that matters.”

She also mentioned that the events shown on the series were filmed almost two years ago. “When I left, I wanted that chapter to come to a close,” she wrote.

After her post, Yuan made her social media account private and deleted the message. She ended her note by asking fans to be kind: “Please respect that and give me and my friends and family the privacy we deserve.”

Patrick’s reflection on their relationship in Love Is Blind

Patrick Suzuki also spoke about the experience in a recent interview on The Viall Files podcast, which aired on October 7, 2025.

He discussed how he handled the challenges of the show and how his relationship with Yuan affected him.

“One of the biggest things I look for in a relationship is resilience,” Patrick said.

He explained that the high-pressure environment of the show made emotional situations more difficult.

“When she’s yelling, especially ‘cause it’s a high pressure [and] hyper-accelerated situation. That part is just a turnoff,” he said.

After Yuan left, Patrick focused on getting to know Kacie McIntosh, another contestant.

“Probably a few days after Anna left, it’s just Kacie and I,” he said. “We don’t have anyone else here. [We] were slightly trauma bonding, having really good conversations.”

Patrick eventually proposed to Kacie in the pods, and she accepted. However, after meeting in person, Kacie ended their engagement, saying there was no physical attraction.

Both later shared that they had not reconnected after filming ended.

Love Is Blind season 9 is currently streaming on Netflix, with new episodes released weekly.

