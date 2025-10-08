Love Is Blind season 9, episode 7 recap: Cracks begin to show as real life hits Denver

Love Is Blind season 9 (Image via Getty)







The seventh episode of Love Is Blind season 9, titled Unknown Factors, was released on Netflix on October 8, 2025.

The episode started from where the last one ended. The engaged couples faced their first real challenges after moving in together in Denver.

The show continued to test if the love and connections built in the pods could last in real life, with daily routines, shared homes, and family expectations.

In this episode, the couples Madison and Joe, Ali and Anton, Megan and Jordan, Kalybriah and Edmond, and Annie and Nick began the next step of their journey.

Some couples talked through their problems and grew closer. Others struggled to understand each other.

Madison and Joe’s story stood out when she confronted him for not being there when she was upset. The other couples also faced small disagreements while adjusting to living together.

As they settled into their new homes, they talked about family, future plans, and how to live together. By the end, all five couples were adjusting to life in Denver and dealing with real-world challenges in their relationships.

Couples moved to Denver as communication challenges grew in Love Is Blind

After working through their early issues, the five engaged couples moved into shared homes in Denver.

This marked the start of their daily lives outside the pods. During one talk, Annie told Nick that family meant a lot to her. She said, “You check all the boxes for our family… being there for the holidays means a lot.”

Nick agreed, but later said that balancing wants and needs could be hard. This led to a short disagreement between them.

Kalybriah and Edmond talked about their goals and what they hoped to learn from living together.

Megan and Jordan also spoke about his son, Luca. Megan said,



“I need to understand what it’s like to be the stepmom,” while Jordan told her his son was “easy to love.”



As the couples got comfortable with each other, they all shared how they were trying to improve their situations by communicating better.

In the end, the couples were left to reflect on the improvements they had made and prepare to face the next big challenge, meeting each other's families and facing more real-world challenges outside the experiment.

Madison and Joey faced tension after the party in Love Is Blind

The episode began with Madison and Joe dealing with the events after the party. Madison felt upset and went outside to calm down, saying,



“I came to sit out here because I’m frustrated.”



Joe decided to go to bed instead of comforting her, which made her feel worse.

Later, she confronted him and said, “That is so not cool,” after realizing he had laughed while she was crying.

The moment illustrated how hurt she felt and how much distance had grown between them. In Madison’s private conversation, she shared that she felt like she “couldn’t win” with Joe, as nothing she did seemed right.

Joe told the cameras that he had no idea what she wanted from him, displaying how much they were struggling to understand one another.

The following day, Madison woke, and Joe was not there. When he returned, they had a conversation about what had happened, and Joe apologized for his behavior.







As this season of Love Is Blind continues, viewers will understand the couple dynamics and if they will move ahead to marry each other or not.

________________________________________________________________________



Stay tuned for more updates.