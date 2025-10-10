Love Is Blind hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey share why they can’t watch reveals anymore

Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey (Image via Getty)

Love Is Blind hosts Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey recently explained why they are no longer allowed to be present during the show’s emotional reveal moments.

The couple, who have hosted the Netflix reality series since its start, shared the reason behind this change in production during an interview with Parade, published on October 8, 2025.

According to Vanessa, both she and Nick used to stand on set along with the production team when newly engaged couples met face-to-face for the first time after leaving the pods.

However, the presence of too many people behind the camera made the atmosphere noisy and distracting for the participants.

Vanessa said the decision to remove everyone except the essential crew was made to give the couples privacy and space during their big reveal moments.

The change has been in place since the show’s first season, and the hosts have not attended any live reveals since. Nick joked about the decision, saying,

“We’ve actually been banned from the set. There’s a restraining order, totally kidding.”

Why were the Love Is Blind hosts removed from the reveal moments?

Vanessa Lachey explained that in the earlier seasons, the entire team used to be present when couples exited the pods for the first time.

“We all used to be at the reveal,” she said. “

So when they would come out on the red carpet, it was me, it was Nick, we had like the glam girls there, we had costume design, we had audio. We had everybody standing there.”

She added that the number of people present, around 50 by her estimate, made the atmosphere too loud.

“It got to a point where it got too loud,” Vanessa said.

She recalled moments when the crew would react audibly, making it hard for the camera team to capture clean footage. “The camera crew were like, ‘Shh!’” she said, imitating how the noise became disruptive.

After these instances, producers decided that only the cameras and the couple would be allowed in the room for the reveals. Vanessa explained,

“After that, they were like, ‘No more people at the reveal. Just the cameras and the couple. This is their moment.’”

Nick supported the decision humorously, noting that they have been absent from the reveal scenes since the very first season.

The Lacheys’ continued role in season 9 of Love Is Blind

Love Is Blind hosts Nick and Vanessa, who have been married for 14 years, share three children: Camden, Brooklyn, and Phoenix.

Despite their absence during the reveals, they remain central to the show’s storytelling. Vanessa said, “This is their moment,” emphasizing that the focus of Love Is Blind will always stay on the participants and their journeys.

Although Nick and Vanessa Lachey no longer attend reveal moments, they remain active hosts of Love Is Blind. The couple continues to guide participants through the stages of the show and reunite with them for the weddings and reunion episodes.

Vanessa mentioned that while filming the current season, season nine, set in Denver, she witnessed a first-time event in the show’s history. “I can probably say this,” she told E! News,

“Something happens in Denver that has never happened on any of the Love Is Blinds.”

Season nine premiered on Netflix on October 1, 2025, introducing a new group of singles from Denver, Colorado.

The cast includes contestants such as Alie, 29, a nurse; Anna, 28, a hairstylist; Michael, 41, in medical sales; and Kait, 32, a registered dietitian. The show continues its usual format of pairing singles in pods where they date without seeing each other and only meet after agreeing to an engagement.

