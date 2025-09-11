Love Is Blind: France’s Julie opens up about her difficult childhood in emotional talk with Charles

Love Is Blind: France season 1 (Image via Getty)

Love Is Blind: France, Season 1, Episode 2 aired on September 10, 2025. The show follows singles meeting and connecting in pods without seeing each other.

In this episode, Julie and Charles had a conversation that became personal when they shared experiences from their childhood.

Julie spoke about her parents’ separation, the difficulties she faced growing up, and how she found support from her friends.

Charles also opened up about his own past and the absence of his father. Their exchange gave both of them a chance to reflect on their lives before entering the show.

The conversation also highlighted how personal histories can shape the way people approach relationships.

Julie later admitted that she had not shared some of these details with many people, showing the trust she placed in Charles.

This moment stood out in the episode, alongside other dates and connections forming among the cast members.

Julie recalls her childhood struggles in Love Is Blind: France

During one of their conversations in Love Is Blind: France, Charles asked Julie about her relationship with her parents. Julie explained,

“My parents split up when I was 11. My mom was young when she had me, and it was very difficult, because, at first, I stayed with my mom, but because my mom missed out on her youth, I felt abandoned, neglected.”

She added that her father was also not present because he was affected by the separation.

Julie described how this led to unstable living conditions:

“I was kicked out of the house multiple times. I often ended up on the street. And… so I was staying with my friends. I was their shared custody. That’s why my friends are my chosen family.”

She also shared that spending Christmas with her friends became a tradition that she still values today.

This part of the date showed Julie explaining how her friends supported her during difficult times and how they became her main source of stability.

Her openness allowed Charles to see a side of her life that had shaped her path and values.

Charles opens up about his family history in Love Is Blind: France

After listening to Julie, Charles told her that his own experiences were similar in episode 2 of Love Is Blind: France. He explained,

“He acknowledged paternity, and I never saw him again after that. He clearly didn’t wanna take care of me when my mother died.”

He recalled living on his own at a young age, renting his own apartment, and deciding to focus on moving forward.

“From there, I could either choose to move forward or give up altogether. I chose to move forward, and I did my best to make it possible.”

Julie connected with his story and reflected on her own role in caring for her younger sister. She said that the challenges had been a “rollercoaster” for her.

Charles encouraged her by saying that she also went through hard times and deserved happiness.

In a later confessional, Julie said that she had not shared this much about her life with many people before.

Charles also admitted that the conversation helped them grow closer because of their “turbulent” family histories.

Their date was one of the highlights of Episode 2 of Love Is Blind: France, alongside Charles preparing for an upcoming date with Sarah, which he said also made him emotional.



