Love Is Blind: France episodes drop weekly: Here’s when to watch

Love Is Blind: France hosts: Teddy Riner and Luthna Plocus (Image via Getty)

Love Is Blind: France started streaming on September 10, 2025. It is the newest international version of the dating experiment where singles talk and form bonds in pods, without ever seeing each other. They decide if they want to get engaged based only on their conversations.

After getting engaged, the couples go on a trip together and then moves in with each other to see if their relationship can work in daily life.

This season is hosted by Olympic champion Teddy Riner and his wife Luthna Plocus. After the pod dates, the couples traveled to Tangier, Morocco, for a retreat and later returned to Paris to continue their journey.

New episodes are released each week on Netflix, leading up to the reunion.

Here is the full schedule of episode drops, followed by a recap of the premiere that showed the first connections, emotional talks, and even a proposal.

Release schedule and format of Love Is Blind: France

Netflix is rolling out Love Is Blind: France in four stages, with new episodes arriving on Wednesdays. The schedule is as follows:

September 10 : Episodes 1–4

September 17 : Episodes 5–7

September 24 : Episodes 8–9

October 1: Episode 10 (Reunion)

This staggered release mirrors the structure of other global editions, allowing time for the relationships to develop on screen and giving Love Is Blind: France viewers the chance to follow along week by week.

In its official description, Netflix calls the show

“a real-life dating experiment in which singles date through a wall and get engaged without ever meeting face to face.”

After the pod dating stage, the engaged couples enjoy a getaway in Morocco before moving to Paris to test their compatibility in a shared home environment.

The series hosts, Teddy Riner and Luthna Plocus, guide the cast through each phase. As Riner noted,

“We’re here to support them as they take this journey.”

This season is part of Netflix’s wider plan to bring Love Is Blind to more countries in Europe. Versions of the show have already been made in the UK, Germany, and Sweden. By the end of the four-week release, viewers will find out which couples choose to stay together and which decide to separate at the altar.

Love Is Blind: France premiere recap: First connections and a proposal

The premiere of Love Is Blind: France introduced the French singles as they shared details about their families, jobs, and past relationships inside the pods.

The first episodes showed talks about hopes for the future and struggles in love, with the experiment pushing everyone to open up from the start.

One key story followed Chloé, a 32-year-old physical therapist, and Alexandre, a 36-year-old IT manager. In a confessional, Chloé said,

“I haven’t been very lucky in love,” she explained, saying that she had faced betrayal in a past relationship.

Alexandre also spoke about heartbreak, saying his childhood sweetheart had cheated on him after nine years together. Even with these experiences, both said they still wanted to believe in love.

As their bond grew, Chloé sang for Alexandre. He called her singing "beautiful.” Later, Alexandre told her,

“You’re the first person who touches all the different elements of my being. I want to build a future with you, a family with you.”

He proposed, and Chloé accepted, making them the first engaged couple of the season.

The premiere also showed other stories, including a triangle between Tatiana, Thomas, and Kim, suggesting more drama ahead. These early episodes set up the season with new romances and challenges still to come.

Stay tuned for more updates.