Love is Blind: Brazil season 5 - Meet the hosts

Netflix has confirmed the fifth season of Love is Blind: Brazil. The new season will premiere in September 2025 and will release in three parts: September 10 with four episodes, September 17 with four episodes, and September 24 with two episodes that will focus on the weddings.

This edition, officially titled Love is Blind Brazil: Never Too Late, features participants aged over 50 ready to establish connections later in their lives. Camila Queiroz is back as host together with her husband Klebber Toledo for the Brazil edition of the franchise.

Meet the Hosts of Love is Blind Brazil: Never Too Late season 5

Camila Queiroz: From modeling to acting and hosting

Camila de Queiroz Toledo, born on June 27, 1993, in Ribeirão Preto, São Paulo, is a model and actress. She was raised in a family where her mother was a manicurist and her father was a carpenter. She has two sisters, Caroline and Melina, being middle child of three daughters.



When she was 14, her career in modeling began after winning the Pernambucanas Faces contest, earning her a contract with Ford Models. She worked in modeling in Japan at 16. When she was 18, she moved to New York City to continue with modeling including international campaigns, meaning she would model for brands like Armani Exchange.



She began acting in 2015 in a telenovela called Verdades Secretas written by Walcyr Carrasco, where she was the main character was Angel/Arlete.

The production was honored with an International Emmy Award. After that, Camila acted in Êta Mundo Bom! in 2016, Pega Pega in 2017 along with other productions on Rede Globo. Since 2022, she has been playing the older version of the character Anita in Back to 15, a Brazilian series on Netflix.

Camila has also hosted projects, starting with Festeja Brasil in 2015. She has remained a central figure in Love is Blind: Brazil since its first season.

Klebber Toledo: Acting career and transition to hosting

Klebber Queiroz Toledo, born June 14, 1986, is an actor from Brazil. He is the son of Maria Aparecida da Silva and José Roberto Toledo and has an older brother, Kristhiano.

At the age of 15, Klebber began practicing volleyball while working in several job roles in São Paulo, including a waiter and party monitor. At 20, he moved to Rio de Janeiro to participate in the 'Rede Globo Actors Workshop.' His first role on television was in 2007 in Malhação as Mateus Molina.

He then appeared in the following television shows: Caras e Bocas in 2009, Morde & Assopra in 2011, A Vida da Gente and Lado a Lado in 2012, and Império in 2014. He also appeared in film Vai Que Cola and had a brief role in theatre production Where Are You Now in 2015. His 2016 presence on television was established with the role Romualdo in Êta Mundo Bom! and participation in A Fórmula in 2017.

His role as co-host of Love is Blind Brazil: Never Too Late marked his expansion from acting to presenting.

Camila and Klebber's personal and professional partnership

The Love is Blind Brazil: Never Too Late hosts first worked together on Êta Mundo Bom! in 2016. That same year, they began a relationship and later became engaged in June 2017. They were married in August 2018 in Jericoacoara, Ceará. Both adopted each other’s surnames, becoming Camila Queiroz Toledo and Klebber Queiroz Toledo.

Their joint presence as hosts continues with the Netflix show's season 5 of the franchise.

Stay tuned for more updates.