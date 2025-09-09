Love is Blind: Brazil Season 5 - Meet the contestants

Love is Blind: Brazil (Image via Netflix)

Netflix will release the fifth season of Love is Blind Brazil: Never Too Late, beginning September 10, 2025, hosted by Camilla Queiroz alongside her husband, Klebber Toledo.

This season includes participants from ages 50 to 70 in a variety of jobs and backgrounds, including professionals, retirees, and everyone in between, including entrepreneurs, artists, and healthcare professionals.

The show will continue to take blind dating at face value, by developing emotional connection first and providing people the opportunity to explore new relationships, at a later stage of life.

The season is set to be released in three segments: four episodes on September 10; four episodes on September 17; and two concluding episodes that delve into weddings on September 24.

Who are the contestants joining Love is Blind: Brazil Season 5

Meet the women participating in Love is Blind: Brazil season 5

1) Aide Torres

Aide Torres is a 60-year-old audience developer from São Paulo. As per Netflix, she is the daughter of Paraguayan parents and the mother of three children, two of whom are adopted. She is seeking a partner who appreciates art.

2) Ana Lúcia Custodio

Ana Lúcia Custodio is a 60-year-old real estate broker from São Paulo. According to Netflix, she retired from public service and has two daughters and four grandchildren. She enjoys cinema and attending samba parties.

3) Claudia Chaves

Claudia Chaves is a 61-year-old senior model based in São Paulo. As stated on her Netflix bio, she previously worked in the hospitality industry and has never had children. She is looking for a partner who values conversation and independence.

4) Eliane Neri (Lica)

Eliane Neri, 51, is a business administrator residing in Santo André. Speaking to Netflix, she has been single for six years and has been married twice, but does not have any children. Eliane is looking for a relationship in which she is valued as a priority.

5) Fabiana Checchia

Fabiana Checchia is a 52-year-old lawyer from São Paulo with two daughters. As per Netflix, she has been single for three years, likes to travel, and seeks a mature relationship.

6) Fatima Taffo

Fatima Taffo is a 70-year-old retired woman from São Paulo with four children and nine grandchildren. According to Netflix, she is physically active every day and attends music venues frequently.

7) Jacy Borges

Jacy Borges is a 61-year-old retired municipal worker from São Paulo. As stated on her Netflix bio, originally from Minas Gerais, Jacy lives with her 22-year-old son. Jacy enjoys roller-blading and crochet.

8) Luciana Rodriguez

Luciana Rodriguez is a 50-year-old digital marketing manager from São Paulo. Sharing on Netflix, she is the mother of two children and previously had a long-term relationship with their father. She seeks a partner who respects individuality.

9) Lucielma Cardeal

Lucielma Cardeal, 51 years old, works as a logistics technician in São Bernardo do Campo. According to Netflix, she is the mother of three and also a grandmother to three grandchildren. Her hobbies include samba, karaoke, and going to pubs.

10) Maria Luiza Brufatto (Malu)

Maria Luiza Brufatto, a 63-year-old businesswoman from São Paulo, has been married for 23 years, according to Netflix. She currently runs a commercial services company and is looking for a financially independent partner.

11) Nívia Gälego

Nívia Gälego is a 57-year-old fashion marketing professional from São Paulo. As stated on her Netflix bio, she is a mother of twins and a widow for three years. She participates in a book club and is seeking a new long-term relationship.

12) Roseli Silva

Roseli Silva is a 55-year-old nurse from São Paulo. Sharing on Netflix, she is a mother of two daughters and a grandmother. She also hosts an online interview program and is interested in a spiritual companion.

13) Silvia Malanzuki

Silvia Malanzuki is a 62-year-old actress from São Paulo. As per Netflix, she previously worked as a flight attendant and lives with multiple cats. She is seeking a partner who shares her interest in animals.

14) Tânia Felix

Tânia Felix, 53, is an entrepreneur from Votorantim. According to Netflix, she is a mother of two children and owns a pizzeria. She divides her time between work and biking.

15) Ustinelli Arone

Ustinelli Arone is a 54-year-old personal trainer from São Paulo. As stated on her Netflix bio, she is a mother of two children and a grandmother. She has been divorced for eight years and enjoys dancing and physical training.

Meet the men participating in Love is Blind: Brazil season 5

1) Claudio Hott

Claudio Hott is a 53-year-old financial consultant from São Paulo. As per Netflix, he was born in Volta Redonda and has a 10-year-old son. He enjoys traveling and sampling wines.

2) Edmilson Assis

Edmilson Assis is a 65-year-old event producer living in São Paulo. According to Netflix, he has two children with two different women. He is seeking formal marriage for the first time.

3) Fabio Santos

Fabio Santos is a 53-year-old lawyer from São Paulo. As stated on her Netflix bio, he is a father of three children and a grandfather of one. He is looking for a relationship built on trust.

4) Geraldo Duarte

Geraldo Duarte is a 57-year-old app driver from São Paulo. Sharing on Netflix, he lives alone and has three siblings. He identifies as Catholic.

5) Gustavo Cardoso

Gustavo Cardoso, 54, is a body therapist from São Paulo. As per Netflix, he was raised in an orphanage and has a 16-year-old daughter. He earned a black belt in karate and has competed internationally.

6) Jobert Costa

Jobert Costa, 55 years old, is a publicist from Salto, São Paulo. According to Netflix, he has had two marriages and is a father to two daughters and a grandfather. Jobert enjoys cycling and gardening.

7) Judicael Renouard

Judicael Renouard, aged 54, is a business administrator residing in Le Mans, France. According to his Netflix biography, he was married for 22 years to a Brazilian woman and has two children. He has a passion for cycling and trekking.

8) Leonardo Vicentini

Leonardo Vicentini, 50 years old, is a dentist from Indaiatuba. Sharing on Netflix, he has three children and has had two marriages. He is looking for a woman who is not jealous.

9) Marcelo Ivanaskas

Marcelo Ivanaskas is a 55-year-old engineer and construction manager from São Paulo. As per Netflix, he has one son and three stepchildren and is also a grandfather.

10) Mario Roberto

Mario Roberto is a 50-year-old businessman from São Paulo. According to Netflix, he has two daughters and manages a fight academy. He practices capoeira and participates in Carnival events.

11) Mario Sergio

Mario Sergio is a 67-year-old publicist from São José dos Campos. As stated on her Netflix bio, he is a father of a 15-year-old son and is passionate about music, playing guitar, and acoustic guitar.

12) Ricardo Zanardo

Ricardo Zanardo is a 53-year-old cosmetics businessman from São Paulo. Sharing on Netflix, he was born in Montevideo, Uruguay, and has lived in multiple countries. He has a 14-year-old daughter.

13) Rivo Abreu

Rivo Abreu is a 67-year-old exchange manager from São Paulo. As per Netflix, he has been married three times and has one adult daughter living in Paris. He participates in CrossFit and music festivals.

14) Samuel Freiria

Samuel Freiria is a 51-year-old visual and tattoo artist from Franca. According to Netflix, he has three daughters with three different women. He has been single for five years.

15) Wagner da Silva

Wagner da Silva is a 58-year-old 3D printing designer from São Paulo. As stated on her Netflix bio, he has three children and lives with his mother to assist her. He has been married twice and is currently single.