Love Is Blind alums reveal where they get their engagement rings made and who pays

Love Is Blind (Image via Netflix)

Love Is Blind creator Chris Coelen has revealed that the show’s production company provided the ring to propose. In an interview with Variety in 2022, the show creator further explained that when a contestant chose to pop the question, the production team actually provided choices, as there are 10 or 12 different styles and colours. It was up to the contestants, with no pressure to do so.

For seasons 4 and 5, the rings were given by Bridal Rings Co. However, show alums are also allowed to bring their own ring. Fans might remember Kyle Abrams from Season 2, who brought his mother’s heirloom ring to give to his then-fiancée, Shaina Hurley. However, the engagement was rather short-lived as they parted ways due to religious differences, and Shaina later returned the ring.

Love Is Blind: What happens to the ring if these pairs break up?

The Love Is Blind creator revealed that stars do not have to give back the bauble if they decide to end the engagement. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly in 2025, he said,

“We supply them with the rings, and at that point, those rings are theirs. They never have to give them back if things don’t work out. They’re their rings. If they want to say that they paid for them, then that’s up to them. They can say whatever they want. If they want to upgrade their rings, they’re welcome to do that. We have nothing to do with that. We give them the rings, they do what they want.”

Natalie Lee also made some interesting revelations on the Out of the Pods podcast. She said that although her engagement with Shayne Jansen did not last long, she kept her bling even though she said no at the altar. The former show alum further added that she emailed her executive producer weeks later, asking what to do with the ring, and was asked to keep it.

Love is Blind alum Patrick Suzuki makes shocking revelations about Kacie

In a shocking turn of events, season 9 alum Patrick Suzuki claimed that Kacie McIntosh has allegedly planned to keep her engagement ring even after her split with Patrick Suzuki.

Patrick told his co-stars:

“Kacie was like, ‘I wanna see you first thing [when] we get back.’ I was like, ‘OK, yeah, We’re still engaged.’ [I haven’t] seen her one-on-one, dude. I get back to Denver, she texts me, all these things, like she doesn’t wanna do the show anymore and it was too much for her.’”

Kacie, however, has denied all these claims. She earlier stirred the pot after admitting to the producers during episode 6 that she felt like her attraction towards Patrick would not grow. Kacie later wrote on Instagram:

“I understand I have made mistakes during my time on LiB." “However, there is far more to the heavily edited story than what is being aired, and I hope I can share my side soon."

