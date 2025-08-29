Lionel Richie and Megan Thee Stallion break down their thought process behind creating KPOPPED

KPOPPED (Image via Apple TV+)

Streaming giant Apple TV+ is about to launch one of the most exciting music competition series called KPOPPED. Kpopped premieres on August 29 exclusively on Apple TV+. KPOPPED will bring together former of the most popular faces from the K-Pop industry along with Western icons, as they will team up on the same stage. The show will give a fresh new spin on hit tracks like Ice Ice Baby, Wannabe, " and " Savage.

The show will pair hit acts like Kylie Minogue, TLC and Boy George with some of the popular K-pop groups. The pop show will also feature Emma Bunton.

Ava Max, J Balvin, Kesha and many others. These live song battles will be judged live in Seoul, South Korea. The show is executive-produced by music icons Lionel Richie and Megan Thee Stallion alongside Moira Rose, Greg Foster and Jake Hong. As the trailer says, " K-Pop is about to get savage".

Megan Thee Stallion gets candid about KPOPPED

In an exclusive interview with Billboard, Megan Thee Stallion opened up about her thoughts behind the new Apple TV+ show.

"Everybody already knows about my love for K-pop, for just being a weeb, an anime nerd and just a big K-pop stan in general. This is right up my alley. This is right up my lane. Y’all don’t gotta twist my arm because I want to do this anyway. When we went to Korea, I was just having a blast. I forgot we were even out there working because I was just living my best life". I’m a big fan of a lot of girl K-pop groups. So when I see them dance and be so in tune with each other, so in sync, it feels like, “Okay girl, I eat, breathe and sleep performance. This is just me.” I get it. So I kind of thought they might come off cold, because I didn’t know — do you have interests outside of this? But actually, meeting a lot of those girls and women, we sat down, took our hair out of those ponytails, took the makeup off and just chilled, talking".

Lionel Richie calls KPOPPED a "cultural conversation through music"

Executive producer Lionel Richie offers some interesting insights about the brand-new Apple TV+. The musical icon talks about the show in an exclusive interview with Billboard,

“For me, it was the precision. I must say, I’m fascinated. A lot of times, you have to figure out how to look relaxed on stage while going through a rehearsal. You’re supposed to make it look like you just did this automatically, and there’s a whole lot of letting go you have to do”.

“With K-pop, it looks so intricate, but at the same time, when you watch it, they’re flowing together as one unit. I said, “That’s magical, let me figure that out.” And of course, from that point on, I realised they know every song, every musical style. That’s what sparked my curiosity: Can we make this work, to blend these styles, these languages and these generations together? It was basically a cultural conversation through music”.

Popular comedian Soojeong Son will be hosting KPOPPED. Stay tuned for more updates.