Life After Lockup season 6 episode 15 recap: Brooke gets into a physical altercation while Damodrick fights with Jawalia

Episode 15 of Life After Lockup, aka Love After Lockup, was released on August 29, 2025. The episode saw many cast members at odds as most got into disagreements with their respective partners, and one even got into a physical altercation.

Brooke didn't like that her boyfriend, JK's ex-girlfriend, Alex, told their acquaintance that she slept with JK. So she went to confront herself.

Things got heated between the two as the latter denied the allegations. It culminated in a fist fight, started by Brooke.

Disagreements erupted between Damodrick, his girlfriend, Quiana, and the mother of his child, Jawalia. They were caused after Jawalia accused Quiana of damaging her car.

Damodrick decided to calm things between the two ladies, but neither wanted peace.

Jawalia was convinced that it was Quiana who did it, while the latter repeatedly stated that she had nothing to do with the crime.

What happened between Brooke and Alex on Life After Lockup season 6 episode 16

Brooke found Alex, her boyfriend, JK's ex-girlfriend, and accused her of spreading lies about her and JK. She asked her to prove the claims she made to Bonny, one of their mutual acquaintances.

According to Brooke, Alex told Bonny that she was sleeping with JK and had a miscarriage by him.

Alex denied the allegations and asked Brooke not to believe Bonny. However, Brooke asked her to stay away from her and JK because they were together and their relationship had nothing to do with Alex.

"Deep down, I really do feel like it is very possible that JK could've cheated on me with Alex, and deep down it hurts because we were supposed to build this whole life together," said Brooke in a Love After Lockupconfessional.

Alex then got up and started walking because she didn't want to deal with Brooke. The latter started walking alongside JK, and the cameras followed them.

Brooke constantly yelled at her for talking about her and her man and called her names. She then punched Alex, who hit her back.

After the fight between the two, Brooke came to a confessional to say that up until that point, she thought Alex was spreading lies about JK sleeping with her, but after that point, she started considering Alex's words as a possibility.

What happened between Damodrick, Quiana, and Jawalia on Life After Lockup season 6 episode 15?

Quiana wasn't happy with Jawalia's police report about her, which accused her of causing damage to Jawalia's car, an accusation Quiana denied.

Damodrick talked to Jawalia about the same to convince her that Quiana didn't do it, but she stayed firm with her opinion.

Quiana wasn't happy with the fact that Damodrick offered to pay the $600 for the replacement of Jawalia's tyres, which were damaged.

She thought that if her boyfriend truly believed in her, he wouldn't pay for something he didn't cause. Damodrick said that he was just paying for it to make the whole thing go away.

Further in the episode, Damodrick went to see his son, whom he had with Jawalia. Here, he gave Jawalia some money to fix her tyres and tried convincing her that it wasn't Quiana who did that to her car.

He wanted her to drop the charges and the reports she put on Quiana.

"I'm not dropping no charges, I'm not doing nothing. I don't know how to do nothing," Jawalia stated.

