Life After Lockup season 6 episode 14 recap: Michael reconnects with daughter Melody as Will meets with Lawyer Rana

Melody and Michael on Life After Lockup (Image via Instagram/@loveafterlockup_wetv)

In Life After Lockup season 6 episode 14, Michael reconnected with his daughter Melody, while navigating her transition into adulthood. During a driving lesson, he addressed her recent fight and warned her about the legal consequences she could face once she turns 18. Their exchange revealed the impact of his incarceration on her upbringing and the challenges of rebuilding their relationship.

Meanwhile, Will sought legal advice from Lawyer Rana regarding his short six-week marriage to Courtney, raising questions about alimony and the financial costs of divorce. The episode followed both storylines as family and legal matters unfolded.

Episode 14 overview on Life After Lockup season 6

Michael and Melody’s driving lesson and conversation

Michael, two years out of prison, was shown spending time with his daughter, Melody, as she practiced driving. In his confessional, he explained that aside from preparing for his wedding and business ventures, he was also focused on guiding Melody. He acknowledged that she was nearing adulthood, noting that when he looked at her, he saw “a lot of myself,” which he found concerning.

Michael addressed Melody’s recent fight and cautioned her about the consequences now that she is nearly 18.

“The law hits differently for people who are over 18 years old. It’s not a slap on the wrist anymore. It’s jail time. I just did almost seven years. I’m on parole till 2042, Melody,” he explained.

Melody became emotional during the conversation, admitting the struggles she faced growing up without her father present. She explained that through most of her school years, she went through them “alone,” often having to defend herself because she did not have anyone else to do so. In her confessional, she added,

“Growing up, especially, like, with my dad, like, being incarcerated, I feel like there’s just a lot of anger in me.”

Michael expressed that he wanted to support her before her anger led to further consequences. He explained that without letting go, people remain “stuck,” unable to move forward as life continues around them.

Will consults Lawyer Rana about divorce

Will met with Lawyer Rana to discuss ending his marriage to Courtney. He explained that he had been talking to her while she was in prison, and after her release, they got married. However, she soon stopped communicating with him, eventually returning to jail, which led him to conclude it was not the type of relationship he wanted.

Rana asked about the duration of the marriage, and Will confirmed it lasted six weeks. When he raised concerns about alimony, Rana reassured him that because it was "only six weeks," support would not be an issue. Will expressed frustration over the money he had spent, saying,

“I spent thousands of dollars to get her out of prison, to buy her a phone, to buy her clothes, to get her all set up. And she had these sugar daddies that were taking care of her in prison.”

Rana recommended he move forward with divorce, explaining that it would normally require a "$5,000 retainer", but also advised he could file independently to reduce costs.

Meanwhile, Courtney was shown with Mac, a man she met in prison. In her confessional, she shared that he had given her support during difficult times. Facing money problems, she revealed she only had "50 bucks" left and decided to pawn her wedding ring and coat for cash.

“I want to take this ring and discoat there. It’s the coat that I got married in, and it’s my wedding ring. Like, it’s… Okay. I want the money,” she told Mac.

Will reflected separately on his relationship with Courtney, saying,

“Don’t get me wrong. I got a lot of love for Courtney. I mean, we had a short relationship, and s*** was f***ed up at times. We had a real connection.”

Stay tuned for more updates.