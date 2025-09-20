Kim’s past relationships spark conflict with Thomas in Love Is Blind: France

Thomas from Love Is Blind: France (Image via Netflix)

Love Is Blind: France episode 5, which aired on September 17, 2025, showed how Kim’s past experiences in relationships became a major factor in her connection with Thomas.

The show, where singles connect through conversations before meeting in person, showed how past experiences can shape present choices.

From the start, Kim shared that she had dated jealous and controlling men before. This shaped how she looked at Thomas’s actions.

At first, their pod romance was full of trust and support. But soon, problems appeared when Kim compared Thomas to her exes. This upset Thomas, and he said he often felt judged or compared to people he never knew.

Their fights showed how the past can make new relationships harder. Still, by the end of the episode, both took time to think. Kim said sorry, and they decided to move forward together.

The episode showed how hard it can be to separate old heartbreak from new love. Even strong couples may face struggles when past wounds come back.

Kim opens up about past scars and their effect on new trust in Love Is Blind: France

During the early stages of Love Is Blind: France, Kim built intimacy with Thomas by sharing her history. She told him:

“In my past relationships, I was with very jealous and possessive men.”

This honesty made their bond stronger in the pods. Thomas promised he would not repeat the mistakes of Kim’s past partners. He told her he wanted to love her in a real way and stay away from the unhealthy patterns she had faced before.

Their connection grew fast, and by episode 2 of Love Is Blind: France, they were already engaged, with Kim calling Thomas “the one.”

However, episode 5 revealed how this openness also created strain. Kim often checked Thomas’s behavior against her memories. She looked for possible red flags, which she explained was a way of protecting herself.

But for Thomas, this became frustrating. He told Kim that when she brought up her exes, it felt like he was “being measured against her past.”

His words highlighted the pressure he felt as though the relationship was shaped by ghosts rather than present trust. Their exchange showed how different ideas of safety in love can lead to misunderstandings.

Clash of expectations leads to conflict and later reconciliation in Love Is Blind: France

The tension reached a peak in Love Is Blind: France episode 5. Thomas expressed that the constant comparisons were wearing him down, saying it felt like he had “already lost before the game even starts.”

For him, a relationship meant being trusted without having to prove he was different from the past.

Kim, however, said loyalty mattered most and that her earlier heartbreaks had taught her to act cautiously. To her, noticing patterns early was protection; to him, it was suffocating.

After their argument, both reflected on what had happened. Kim admitted she had gone too far and recognized that her words hurt Thomas. By the next morning, she apologized, telling him she was sorry “for being so harsh.”

Thomas listened and accepted her effort to adjust. Their reconciliation showed that even with old hurts, couples can move forward if they talk about their problems openly.

It also showed how patience and clear communication are important when past experiences affect present choices. As the season continues, Kim and Thomas’s story shows how the pods reveal both openness and the struggles of bringing history into new love.



Stay tuned for more updates.