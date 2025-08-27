Keira Knightley unravels a deadly mystery at sea in Netflix’s The Woman in Cabin 10 Trailer

Netflix has dropped the suspense-packed first trailer for The Woman in Cabin 10, and it promises a gripping psychological thriller that pushes Keira Knightley into uncharted territory. Knightley stars as Lo Blacklock, a travel journalist who boards a sleek new superyacht for what should have been the assignment of a lifetime - only to become entangled in a dangerous conspiracy when she sees a woman thrown overboard.

But there’s a chilling twist: every guest and crew member is accounted for, and no one else will acknowledge what Lo witnessed. Her determination to prove the truth turns her voyage of glamor into a desperate fight for survival.

The Woman in Cabin 10 trailer sets the stage for a high-seas conspiracy

The newly released trailer for The Woman in Cabin 10 immediately plunges viewers into Lo’s escalating terror. She insists that it wasn’t her imagination after watching a mysterious woman disappear into the ocean. Even Richard Bullmer, the yacht’s charismatic and powerful owner, questions her perception.

Later on in the trailer, it is highlighted that Lo is surrounded by skeptics and strangers, with secrets of their own. Passengers such as Grace, Heidi, Adam, and Ben all seem to be hiding something, adding layers of paranoia to her quest for answers.

In an interview with Netflix, Director Simon Stone frames the mystery as less about Lo’s sanity and more about systemic dismissal and manipulation.

“You never question whether or not she saw what she saw. You agree completely with her. It’s her struggle against the conspiracy,” said Stone.

The trailer gives the vibes of classic thriller territory visually with polished dining rooms that feel hostile, dark corridors echoing with footsteps, and fleeting glimpses of danger lurking beyond the yacht’s glossy exterior.

The director took inspiration from various 1970s paranoid thrillers, while also nodding to Hitchcock’s The Lady Vanishes. Additionally, Keira Knightley's portrayal of Lo showcases her character not as a victim of doubt but as a relentless truth-seeker navigating the various obstacles on the yacht. These influences, along with the choice to go for a female lead, bring a timeless suspense to the story, making the film a unique watch.

What to know about The Woman in Cabin 10

Netflix’s upcoming psychological thriller film The Woman in Cabin 10 is based on Ruth Ware’s 2016 bestselling novel of the same name. Simon Stone was also involved in developing the screenplay alongside Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse. Ben Davis served as the cinematographer, and Benjamin Wallfisch composed the music for the film. The film was produced by the company Sister, with Netflix acquiring its global distribution rights.

As per DorsetEcho, a local newspaper, principal photography took place on the superyacht Savannah on the Isle of Poland, in Dorset, England, in September 2024.

The cast for the film includes Keira Knightley as Lo Blacklock, Guy Pearce as Richard Bullmer, Kaya Scodelario as Grace, Hannah Waddingham as Heidi, Daniel Ings as Adam, and David Ajala as Ben. Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Art Malik, and David Morrissey are among the other notable cast members; however, details surrounding their roles have yet to be revealed. The psychological thriller film The Woman in Cabin 10 will be released on October 10, 2025, exclusively on Netflix in the United States.