Justine shares how she balances TV fame with family life on Life After Lockup

Mike and Justin (Image via Instagram @itsjujusworld_)

Life After Lockup season 6 continues to show couples dealing with life and love after prison, with Mike and Justine still playing a key role in the series.

In an exclusive interview with Nerds That Geek on August 8, 2025, the couple talked about their journey, their family, and their future in reality TV.

With nine children, Mike and Justine explained why they have stayed with the show, Life After Lockup, and how it has shaped their personal growth.

Justine said being on television has tested her but also made her stronger, as she has learned to rise above challenges and outside opinions.

The pair also spoke about being viewed as role models, the pressure of returning each season, and the possibility of one day having a spin-off about their family.

Season 6 focuses more on their daily lives and family moments, and Justine explained how she balances being a mother, a partner, and a reality TV personality while preparing for what may come next.

Growth, strength, and learning from being on television through Life After Lockup

Mike and Justine explained that being on Life After Lockup has been both a record of their lives and a personal test.

Mike said the show gave them “crazy memorabilia,” describing how their children would be able to look back at moments from their childhood on television.

He felt the process was like “documentation,” creating a lasting record for their family.

For Justine, being on camera taught her to handle criticism and stay consistent. She explained that watching episodes back and seeing public reactions gave her a different perspective, saying it “made me stronger as a woman.”

She added that television required her to rise above negativity while still doing the work of sharing her story.

Mike also reflected on how their relationship is perceived by viewers. He said that people often tell them they can “see the love” between them, which makes him realize that their story inspires other couples.

Both acknowledged that the show tested their relationship, with interviews sometimes revealing unfiltered feelings. Justine noted that when filmed separately, she could be more candid, admitting,

“If my interview was on a day that he has pissed me off, oh, you’re gonna catch a different side of Justine.”

Family life, spin-off possibilities, and Life After Lockup season 6 focus

The couple also spoke about how their large family plays a central role in their story. Mike highlighted that they are “the only couple with nine children,” adding that this alone creates its own reality show within the show.

The family dynamic, he explained, always shows “growth,” both for them as parents and for the children growing up on screen.

When asked about the possibility of a spin-off, Justine acknowledged that there had been discussions and “sightings” of interest but said she was not ready to step away from the main series just yet.

She explained that her long-term goal is to reach a point where she feels prepared to “take these nine kids and Michael and have our own thing.”

She added that television was always in her plans, saying:

“I think I’m a star. So, we’re sticking with it.”

Season 6 gives more attention to their home life, including their older children becoming more vocal as they approach adulthood.

Justine noted that audiences would see her outside of pregnancy and daily responsibilities, saying she was glad for people to “see me kind of having a good time and rolling with it.”

Both Mike and Justine hoped Life After Lockup viewers would connect with their transparency, especially as they shared struggles with finances, arguments, and family challenges in addition to positive moments.

Stay tuned for more updates.