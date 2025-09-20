Johnny Middlebrooks shakes things up as a returning bombshell in Love Island Games season 2

Johnny Middlebrooks (Image via Getty)

Love Island Games Season 2 continued on September 17, 2025, with a surprise announcement that brought back one of the franchise’s most talked-about contestants.

At the end of Episode 2, viewers saw the preview of the next bombshell arrivals, confirming that Johnny Middlebrooks, a finalist from the first season, would be re-entering the villa.

The news immediately set the stage for possible shake-ups, as Johnny had been known in his earlier appearance for multiple partner switches and a strong finish that nearly won him the title.

In his promotional video, Johnny introduced himself once again to fans, saying,

“I’m Johnny. I’ve heard I’m like the biggest villain in Love Island history.”

He added that his return is about making another mark, declaring, “I’m here for round two.”

His comeback marks the return of one of the more unpredictable competitors, someone who had previously partnered with Imani, Jess, Courtney, and Aurelia during his first season before finishing as runner-up.

Alongside Johnny, Justine Ndiba, winner of Love Island Games Season 1, was also confirmed as a bombshell returnee.

Together, their arrivals mean the new cast will have to adjust strategies while the audience watches familiar faces step back into the competition.

Johnny’s return and his path through Love Island Games season 1

Johnny Middlebrooks entered Love Island Games Season 1 as a bombshell on Day 2.

His journey was marked by frequent changes in partners, showing how his presence influenced the flow of the competition.

He was first partnered with Imani, then with Jess on Day 5, followed by Courtney on Day 10.

Later, he connected with Aurelia on Day 14. Despite the multiple shifts, Johnny managed to make it to the finals and ended the season in second place.

Reflecting on his earlier time, Johnny spoke about how his reputation has carried into the new season.

The preview of his entrance built anticipation around what changes he might cause in the villa dynamics. For new Islanders, his presence represents both competition and the possibility of fresh connections.

For viewers, his reappearance ties back to the first season’s dramatic highlights, showing how the game can bring back players who already made a lasting impression.

Justine Ndiba’s re-entry and what it means for the Love Island Games villa

While Johnny’s arrival caught attention, he was not the only familiar face revealed.

Justine Ndiba, who won Love Island Games Season 1 with her partner Jack Fowler, also made her return as a bombshell. Her promotional video introduced her once again to fans, saying,

“I’m the winner of Love Island USA season 2 and Love Island Games season 1.” She then added, “I’m here to be the Love Island Legend.”

During the first season, Justine had shown consistency in her partnerships.

She was mostly paired with Jack, except for a short round where she was matched with Curtis Pritchard before reuniting with Jack to win the title.

Her return now sets her up as one of the most experienced Islanders in the villa.

The inclusion of both a past winner and a finalist builds a different atmosphere for Season 2.

Justine’s success places her as a strong competitor, while Johnny’s varied past suggests he may disrupt existing bonds.

The cast will have to react quickly, knowing these two arrivals bring experience, recognition, and strategies already tested in previous seasons.

For the audience, it creates continuity with earlier episodes of the franchise while keeping the focus on new stories.



