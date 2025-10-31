“JD’s stepping out on Usha?”: JD Vance and Erika Kirk's allegedly “inappropriate” embrace at TPUSA event sparks speculation online

JD Vance participates in a debate at the CBS Broadcast Center on October 1, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Vice President JD Vance appeared on Turning Point USA's event at the University of Mississippi on October 29, 2025. The right-wing organization's current CEO and Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, was present as well.

A clip of Erika and JD Vance is currently going viral on social media. In it, Kirk welcomed the Vice President on stage with a hug.

She ran her hand through his hair, and he kept his hands on her waist as they hugged.

This brief interaction was reuploaded on X, where netizens claimed it was inappropriate for JD Vance to keep his hands on Erika's waist.

One user (@nanasheba0816) speculated whether Vance was supposedly cheating on his wife, Usha.

"Looks like JD's stepping out on Usha?" they wrote.

Netizens claimed that they don't run their hands through their male friend's hair. One X user (@kimwwink) noted that Erika and JD Vance's hug was supposedly not normal, and it made them uncomfortable.

"The sexual tension is palpable. As a woman, there's only ONE THING that hand placement means. Argue with your momma don't argue with me. And is she advertising her only fans with this outfit or??" one netizen wrote.

"To be clear….. I have a lot of men friends. I have NEVER run my hands thru their hair NOR have they hugged me with their hands on my waist. EVER," another X user added.

"No friend runs their hands thru a man's hair, in what should be a hug of grieving comfort. It shows an intimacy beyond being platonic. And they wonder why we keep questioning her, and now him. Why is he holding her waist. It's just not normal, it's actually uncomfortable to see," one user noted.

Internet users continued to discuss the video. Some even pointed out Erika Kirk's outfit, saying that a grieving widow allegedly would not dress in skin-tight black leather.

"Nothing says grieving like skin-tight black leather," one X user stated.

"How does MAGA support this? I know they don't care about Usha coz she's Indian but what about Charlie? What would his parents be thinking? His 'widow' arrives in leather jeans and is getting cozy with another man within weeks of her husband's death. So much for Christianity lmao," another netizen wrote.

"Personally if my husband was recently assassinated I wouldn't be going on a public stage wearing skin tight black leather pants and giving another (married) man an intimate hug. Just saying," another user wrote.

JD Vance shared that he wished his wife would turn Christian

On Wednesday, students of the University of Mississippi asked JD Vance numerous questions during the Turning Point USA event.

When religion was brought up, the Vice President shared that to him, Christian faith was important.

He also claimed that Christian values are an "important foundation" of the US. Then another student mentioned Usha Vance and her faith. Notably, Usha was raised a Hindu.

JD Vance replied, saying that when he met Usha, she was agnostic. He hoped that she would eventually choose Christianity. However, Vance also said that if she doesn't convert, he would respect her decision, as free will is important in Christian principles.

Usha Vance was not present at the event and has not spoken up about her husband's remark. Stray tuned for more updates on JD Vance.