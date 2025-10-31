"It's not like me at all": The Real Housewives of Orange County star Gretchen questioned on liking hateful LGBTQ+ posts

Gretchen Rossi from The Real Housewives of Orange County (Image via Getty)

The Real Housewives of Orange County season 19's latest episode, released on October 30, 2025, saw a heated dinner confrontation as the cast members questioned Gretchen Rossi over allegations that she had liked social media posts against the LGBTQ+ community.

As the members got angry and frustrated with the proofs and screenshots given by Tamara showing that she liked the posts, Gretchen seemed calm and composed while refusing to accept that she did something of that sort, claiming that she had no problem with the LGBTQ community.

She also justified herself, saying that she does not know about the post most times, even if she likes it, further claiming that the likes are forged and done by someone intentionally just to tarnish her image.

Gretchen's close friend Heather has her children in the LGBTQ community, and that's why she got really agitated seeing those screenshots, to which Gretchen replies that:

"Heather, it's not like me at all."

Inside the dinner table conversation between The Real Housewives of Orange County

This dramatic twist comes in The Real Housewives of Orange County season 19 Episode 17, before the cast’s trip to Amsterdam.

The scene opens as the cast members are sitting in a restaurant. One of the cast members, Gina Kirschenheiter, clearly uneasy, brings up the subject, saying:

"Gretchen, there’s something that I have to address with you. When we were in Orange County … she’s shared a lot of posts that you have liked that are … very disparaging towards the LGBTQ+ community."

Gretchen remains calm and replies to her, stating:

"Oh, gosh, I would never do that. I mean, if I like something, I probably didn’t know it was about that. I don’t have any issue with the LGBTQ community."

Gina then asks her about why she likes random things on social media. Gretchen immediately attempts to distance herself from the accusations, suggesting that she may have scrolled too quickly and liked something unintentionally:

*Well, I’m, unfortunately, sometimes … I probably am scrolling quickly and liking things, and so I don’t know if I’m paying enough attention."

As another member of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Tamara talks about how she got to know about that, to which she responds that it was something sent through iHeart.

Tamara then picks up her phone and shows the screenshots to the other cast members. In the meantime, Jennifer tells Gretchen that it is not like her asking why she likes it.

Gretchen then says that she wouldn't, further adding in a confessional:

"They gotta be kidding me, right? Like, out of all the things you could say, this is what you're gonna come up with? That's just not true at all. I mean, it's ridiculous."

Heather Dubrow, who is a longtime friend of Gretchen and also has children in the community, erupts in anger, speaking in a loud tone to Gretchen:

"Do you understand that I just threw an event for the Trevor Project? LGBTQ plus youth is so in danger right now … every 45 seconds … a queer child tries to kill themselves. Do you understand what hate rhetoric like this does to our children?"

Gretchen reacts with shock and denial, constantly agreeing with what Heather was saying.

Heather then adds in a confessional that this doesn't seem like Gretchen, as she always had a lot of friends in the community, adding that if this is true, she has no words.

Gretchen responds calmly that this is not like her at all, making her more furious, who asks her why she is not horrified, asking others to show her the screenshots.

As Gretchen says that this makes her sad, Heather adds that this is about human decency. Tamara states to Gretchen:

"If you feel that way, say you feel that way and stand up for what you feel. You’re a representative."

The conversation then turned to faith and religion as another The Real Housewives of Orange County member asks her that does she biblically feels appropriate because Gretchen is strong in her faith.

Heather shouts that Jesus loves gay people too, and then all of them start shouting and arguing, making the environment chaotic.

Stay tuned for more updates.