"It's none of your business" - Love Is Blind: France star Julie on Kim and Sabrina targeting Charles for rejecting Sarah

Julie from Love Is Blind: France (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Episode 4 of Love Is Blind: France, released on September 10, 2025, along with episodes 1-3. It saw multiple arguments unfold between the cast members.

One such confrontation happened between Charles, his partner, Julie, and their co-stars Kim and Sabrina.

It all started when Charles and Julie arrived at a get-together in Morocco to party with the other engaged couples.

Kim and Sabrina immediately surrounded Charles and told him that they needed to have a conversation later.

When they did have a conversation, the ladies questioned and criticized Charles for choosing Julie over their friend, Sarah. According to them, he had misled Sarah after saying he would pick her to be his partner.

They sought an explanation from the Love Is Blind: France star, eager to understand his decision.

But Charles’ partner, Julie, was not ready to be humiliated. The moment she realized what the girls were talking about, she said:

“What happened between Charles and Sarah is their business. What happened between Charles and me is our business. It’s none of your business.”

Julie continued to defend her partner, unhappy with how he had been put in an awkward position.

Love Is Blind: France: Charles says that the actions of Sabrina and Kim lack sensitivity

In the pods, Charles got into an intense love triangle with Sarah and Julie. He was unsure who to pick because he connected with both of them.

At one point, he told Sarah that he would choose her after she pushed him to decide with an ultimatum.

However, he was forced to change his mind after he spoke with Julie.

Charles concluded that he had better compatibility with Julie, and so he asked her to marry him.

Sarah felt betrayed by the male Love Is Blind: France contestant. So, her mates Sabrina and Kim volunteered to question Charles on her behalf.

As soon as they sat him down, they made fun of his height. Kim went so far as to say that he looked similar to an “elf.”

Then they began to question him about his situation with Sarah. But Julie was having none of that.

She immediately told them that it would be better if they stayed out of their business.

When they argued that it was for Sarah, Julie said that she would get the chance to confront Charles himself.

To them, it was an opportunity for Charles to justify himself, but Julie believed he had nothing to prove.

Sabrina tried to pacify the brewing tension by assuring Julie that their intention was not to doubt their relationship. All they wanted from him was some answers regarding Sarah.

After hearing that, Charles decided to speak up.

“I found myself in a difficult situation. I was looking to propose to someone who had something extra. I’m not talking about emotions, but feelings. With Sarah, there were lots of things. We talked about things rationally. And with Julie, it became obvious in the sense that she really touched my heart,” he explained.

The Love Is Blind: France participant added that with Julie, he lost track of logic and rationality. To him, that connection was emotionally driven, and that was what he wanted for himself.

After hearing that, Sabrina and Kim cheered for the couple and ended the conversation.

“Now we can move on. It’s in the past. Go live your love story,” Sabrina expressed.

While speaking to the cameras, Charles stated that he understood their concerns. But at the same time, he felt that the way they handled the situation lacked sensitivity.

However, Julie remained dissatisfied. She criticized them for speaking for Sarah and attempting to stir things up.

But in the end, she was happy to see how united she and Charles were.

Stay tuned for more updates.