"It's meaningful" - Dancing With the Stars' Robert talks about how Russell Crowe shares stories of his late dad Steve Irwin

Robert Irwin attends the 64th TV WEEK Logie Awards (Image via Getty)

Robert Irwin says that his connection with actor Russell Crowe has allowed him to see a different side of his late father, Steve Irwin.

Speaking to PEOPLE about their long-standing bond, the Dancing With the Stars contestant reflected on how Crowe’s stories about his dad help him understand him more deeply.

“It’s meaningful. He’s someone that I look up to and has truly inspired me,” Robert said.

The 21-year-old television personality shared that Crowe, who was close friends with his father, continues to play an important role in preserving the late zookeeper’s memory.

Russell Crowe’s stories help Robert understand Steve Irwin more

Robert Irwin and his mother, Terri Irwin, attended the Nuremberg screening at the 2025 AFI Fest in California to support Russell Crowe.

During the event, Robert shared that Crowe, 61, has been a part of his life since childhood and has provided him with memories that connect back to his father. Robert said,

“I’ve known him for as long as I’ve been alive. I have some very early memories, actually. Some of the earliest memories of me with my dad were also with Russell, which is really special.”

Robert explained that Crowe’s recollections have given him a broader understanding of his father beyond what he learned from his family.

He shared that he is grateful to have someone who has “been there” to help keep his dad’s memory alive.

According to Robert, Crowe often shares many stories about his friendship with Steve Irwin, which allows him to build a clearer picture of who his father was whenever they spent time together.

Crowe and Steve Irwin’s friendship offers a unique perspective

According to Robert, Crowe’s friendship with Steve Irwin provided insights that are different from what he hears from family members.

“Russell and dad were just great mates, so it’s a different perspective than when you’re hearing about your mom,” he said.

Crowe was a long-time friend of the late wildlife expert, who passed away in 2006 after being attacked by a stingray while filming an underwater documentary.

Through Crowe’s stories, Robert said he continues to piece together more about his father’s life and work.

The Gladiator star’s shared experiences, according to Robert, have helped maintain a connection to Steve that extends beyond personal memory.

Remembering Steve Irwin through “Dancing With the Stars”

While focusing on his performances in Dancing With the Stars with partner Witney Carson, Robert said that thoughts of his father have been central to his journey on the show.

In a TikTok video posted on October 12 ahead of the competition’s “Dedication Night,” he explained that he and his partner had been working hard and that he was beginning to access emotions he had not been able to express "publicly" before.

During the October 14 episode, Robert dedicated a dance to his mother, Terri Irwin, and discussed how his parents’ relationship and his father’s legacy continue to influence him. He shared that he had been reflecting on his dad, describing the process as thinking about the “highs and the lows,” the grief, and how his mother helped him navigate those experiences.

Following the performance, Robert described his mother as someone who demonstrates resilience, saying,

“True strength is being able to find and feel your own vulnerability, your own emotion, and use that to carry yourself and to hopefully try and help others.”

