"It saved me" - Big Brother star Katherine says her showmance with Rylie helped her stay in the game

Katherine from Big Brother 27 (Image via Instagram/@katherinewoodman)

Big Brother Season 27 star Katherine Woodman was eliminated from the show during week seven.

In an interview with former winner Taylor Hale for Entertainment Tonight, posted on August 29, 2025, Katherine reflected on her experience in the house and addressed the drama surrounding her showmance with Rylie Jeffries.

When Taylor asked Katherine if her showmance with Rylie became her "downfall" or made her a bigger target in the house, she said:

"I'm not gonna lie, from my perspective, for me in the house, um, I really think it saved me. I think I would have very much went home on Mickey's HOH; not only been the renom but been the person that went home."

The Big Brother evictee gave all the credit to Rylie, saying he fought on her behalf and helped her stay in the game.

Katherine further explained that it was due to Rylie's efforts that Mickey did not target them during her HOH reign.

As a result, Katherine confirmed that she did not look down on her showmance with Rylie.

Instead, she saw it in a positive light because she believed the feelings involved were honest.

Big Brother contestant Katherine calls Rylie an "incredibly caring" person

Katherine set the record straight by stating that Rylie had not been a liability to her game in the house.

When Taylor asked the evictee what it was about Rylie that drew her toward him, she said:

"I really don't know. I think he is genuinely an incredibly caring person."

Katherine explained that Rylie showed up for her in more ways than expected, even when they were all living inside a house where there was not much anybody could do.

She mentioned that Rylie expressed his feelings to her through his personality and the way he treated her and the rest.

"Rylie was able to do that, which, I think, is crazy and commendable and props to him because it was not something I was really looking for or wanting to get into," she added.

The Big Brother evictee went on to say that Rylie has "the most beautiful soul," and that she appreciated him as a person.

A few weeks ago, when both Rylie and Katherine were still part of the competition, the live feeds showed Rylie telling Katherine that he would marry her after the show ended.

The comment made many viewers uncomfortable, with some even worrying for Katherine's safety.

When Taylor asked Katherine to share her take on Rylie's plans for the future, she said that they were not getting married "any time soon."

However, Katherine mentioned that she was excited to speak with Rylie and see how their connection would fare in the outside world.

"I have no idea what happened in the week that he was not in the house with me. So, I am excited to see where he's at, where I'm at, and take it from there," she said.

The Big Brother star then dismissed all claims about Rylie's "toxic" behavior, saying she felt disheartened to hear those fan theories.

Katherine justified Rylie's emotional breakdowns by pointing fingers at the "high stress" levels inside the Big Brother house.

According to her, he sometimes had exaggerated reactions because it was difficult for him to maintain a relationship and play the game in a tense environment.

Regardless, Katherine clarified that she never felt anything "negative" while being with Rylie.

Later in the interview, Katherine spoke about her "Rachel-has-a-hairy-neck hate page" joke, saying she made that comment as she was coping with Rylie's elimination and her own precarious position in the house.

However, she hoped that the remark was not taken seriously by Rachel's fans or family.

Stay tuned for more updates.