"It’s still disorienting" – My Big Fat Fabulous Life star Whitney Thore opens up about returning to ballet after weight loss

Whitney Thore attends the Discovery Upfront 2018 (Image via Getty)

Whitney Way Thore is returning to ballet as part of her ongoing journey with movement and weight changes. In the August 5 episode of My Big Fat Fabulous Life, the 41-year-old took part in a ballet class for the first time in years, describing the experience as both a step toward her roots and a way to reconnect with her body. She said,

“But it’s still disorienting. I want to be in my body. The only way I have found to accomplish that is through movement, through dance.”

My Big Fat Fabulous Life star Whitney Thore returns to ballet to reconnect with her body

Whitney Thore revisits ballet after weight loss

Thore has a long history with dance and chose to re-engage with ballet as she adjusted to her recent weight loss. She explained in the episode that her body feels different now, which influenced her decision to join a class.

Whitney explained that she is now in a "smaller body," which feels different for her and sometimes unusual. She added that she hasn’t had to check if she could fit in a booth or chair in like two years.

Instructor feedback and accessibility of dance

In the episode, Sarah, the ballet instructor, commended Thore for her performance. Sarah encouraged her by stating that her skills looked strong and that she should not be hesitant about her ability. Thore expressed gratitude for Sarah’s approach, noting the inclusivity of her teaching style. Thore said,

“Sarah is obviously an excellent ballet instructor. She knows ballet but she knows something else. It’s that dance is accessible to every person and every body.”

Whitney emphasized that the lessons extended beyond technique and noted that participants do not need "permission" to engage in dance. The My Big Fat Fabulous Life star reflected how she viewed ballet as a means of physical expression without limitations based on body size.

Continuing connection to dance over the years

Thore’s relationship with dance extends beyond the series. Before My Big Fat Fabulous Life, she gained public attention through viral dance videos, which contributed to her platform on body movement and visibility. She has continued to share dance-related content through social media, including clips of herself dancing alone or with others.

Earlier this year, she posted about returning to ballet after a long pause. In January, she posted a video on Instagram to celebrate her first ballet lesson in 22 years, where she wrote,

"My first ballet lesson in 22 years. @thejonesballet is a woman of infinite wisdom, talent, and most of all — patience!"

Responding to criticism and maintaining focus

Thore has also addressed commentary surrounding her body and activity. In 2023, she shared Instagram clips replying to negative comments directed at her appearance, fitness habits, and diet. In one instance, she responded to a remark that criticized her for saying she liked to work out while drinking Coke.

She posted a video of herself doing sit-ups while taking sips of Coca-Cola, highlighting that she is “multifaceted” by showing both her fitness routine and her enjoyment of the drink.

Despite ongoing criticism, Thore has consistently highlighted the distinction between fitness, body image, and health. In a separate interview with PEOPLE in 2018, she mentioned,

“The thing is, exercise is a healthy behavior, it’s something you can do or not do. Whereas losing weight is not a behavior that you can just do. You can lose weight or you can not, but regardless exercise will benefit you in a million other ways.”

