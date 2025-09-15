Is the Ed Sheeran Charlie Kirk song real? Viral Rest in Peace Tribute claim debunked

Ed Sheeran at the European Premiere of F1 ® The Movie at Cineworld, Leicester Square. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Ed Sheeran's alleged tribute song, Rest in Peace Charlie Kirk, to the right-wing commentator is going viral on social media. The YouTube channel AI Mediveza uploaded the seven-minute-long track on September 13, 2025.

The music video featured clips of Charlie Kirk's final moments at the Utah Valley University event, as well as his videos and pictures with his wife and two children.

As of now, Ed Sheeran's "heartfelt and spiritual tribute" has garnered over 1.3 million views, making it the channel's most viewed video.

The channel claims Ed Sheeran supposedly wrote and performed the track for Charlie Kirk.

The claim is false, as Ed Sheeran did not release such a tribute song for Kirk. The singer did not release any statement regarding his passing either.

The YouTube channel AI Mediveza's description states that they made AI-generated videos to give their viewers a glimpse into the "future of music creation."

The channel regularly uploads music videos, along with AI-generated images.

"We specialize in crafting innovative, AI-generated tracks across a wide range of genres, including hip-hop, pop, and electronic beats. At AI Modiveza, we redefine the music landscape, merging creativity and technology to deliver fresh, high-quality music that resonates with every listener," the YouTube channel's description stated.

Ed Sheeran released his latest album, Play

The singer released the first of his planned five albums on September 12, 2025.

After Play, Pause, Fast Forward, Rewind, and Stop are scheduled to be released in the upcoming years.

Sheeran's latest album features 13 tracks: Opening, Azizam, Old Phone, Symmetry, Camera, In Other Words, A Little More, Slowly, Don't Look Down, The Vow, For Always, Sapphire, and Heaven.

Ed Sheeran performed at a TikTok Live concert at Domino Park in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday (September 13, 2025), where he sang eight songs from Play. He also performed his hit songs, Shape of You and Perfect.

The day of his album's release, Ed Sheeran uploaded behind-the-scenes footage of its recording sessions.

In the caption, he shared that working on Play made him "fall in love with fun."

"Play is the album that's made me fall in love with fun again. Writing and recording Subtract was so cathartic but also so heavy. Going into Stereo after Mathematics ended I wanted to start with the polar opposite. Play celebrates love, life, culture, exploring, creativity, and technicolour," the singer wrote.

Erika Kirk spoke up about her husband's death

On September 13, 2025, Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika, livestreamed her statement on his YouTube channel. She thanked President Donald Trump for his support and talked about her late husband's faith in Jesus and his "mission."

Erika Kirk expressed that Charlie Kirk's "mission" was not over, and she would carry it forward. Kirk also stated that Charlie's upcoming college campus events would not be cancelled, nor would his radio show and podcast.

Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old alleged shooter, has been arrested. His motives are not known yet. The case is still under FBI investigation. Stay tuned for more updates.