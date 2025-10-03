Is Jake Lockett not returning in Chicago Fire Season 14? Here’s what we know about his character

Jake Lockett as Sam Carver in Chicago Fire

Chicago Fire on NBC has been about the lives of firefighters, paramedics, and first responders at Firehouse 51 in Chicago since its 2012 debut. Michael Brandt and Derek Haas wrote the series, created by Dick Wolf, who founded the One Chicago franchise, bringing millions across the globe action and drama from the comfort of their homes. Chicago Fire has over 7 million viewership and has received nominations for 31 Emmy Awards for the realistic portrayal of first responders.

Season 14 commenced on October 1, 2025, with an audience of 5.2 million, and saw a significant change. Jake Lockett, who portrayed firefighter Sam Carver, is not returning to the new season of Chicago Fire. Lockett's departure, reported by Deadline, was considered to be part of the budget-cutting and numerous other cuts at Wolf Entertainment. This poses questions of Carver's narrative and the future of Firehouse 51.

The series's cast functions as a vehicle for its emotional core. Taylor Kinney plays the talented firefighter and Lt. Kelly Severide, the handsome and extremely capable firefighter, having contentions with his past. Miranda Rae Mayo's Lt. Stella Kidd steadfastly pushes to meet command. David Eigenberg's Christopher Herrmann is the veteran firefighter who helps provide routine and stability.

Eamonn Walker is Chief Wallace Boden, who returns to the leaderboard team for Season 13. Supporting cast members Joe Minoso as Joe Cruz and Hanako Greensmith as the rookie Violet Mikami pitch in to add value to Firehouse 51.

Jake Lockett's exit from Chicago Fire season 14: All about Sam Carver's role

Sam Carver debuted in Season 11, portrayed by Jake Lockett, a 38-year-old Texas-born actor with roles in SEAL Team and Hawaii Five-0. Carver joined Truck 81 as a skilled but volatile firefighter, a former academy rival of Stella Kidd. His arrival brought a surge of intensity, with his debut episode boosting ratings by 15%, per Nielsen. Lockett, who shadowed real firefighters, told TV Guide-

“Carver’s driven by pain, but he channels it into the job.”

Carver’s backstory shaped his rough edge. At the beginning of season 11, his character clashed with members of the squad, reaching its peak at a disciplinary hearing for punching a civilian. He developed under Kidd's guidance; by season 12, he was not only de-escalating rookie Jack Damon when responding to dangerous, dangerous calls, but he also streamlined his decision-making skills and exhibited the loyalty he displayed in the roof rescue scene.

Carver's sensitivity and strength defined his character. In Season 13, he opened up to Kidd about his struggles with sobriety, stating-

"The fire's the only thing that I can control"

Carver served as a mentor to younger firefighters; for example, he provided wise but stern commentary about how Damon needed to step up, but had his back. He built trust with Herrmann, sharing silent moments in the morning over coffee and food.

His romance with Violet Mikami added emotional stakes. Their slow-burning chemistry, sparked in Season 12, grew through shared trauma on calls. Carver’s protective streak shone when he shielded Violet during a chemical fire, though his insecurities strained their bond. By Season 13, their relationship deepened, with Carver confiding his fears of relapse.

Lockett’s departure stems from budget constraints at Wolf Entertainment. With production costs rising 12% and veteran contracts up for renegotiation, NBC cut roles, including Carver and Daniel Kyri’s Darren Ritter, who appears sparingly in season 14. Lockett addressed fans on Instagram, posting a montage of set moments, stating-

Carver’s story concluded in Season 13’s finale. After reconciling with Violet, he confessed his love in a heartfelt scene before transferring to Denver for a fresh start. Showrunner Andrea Newman told Deadline-

“Carver’s exit is bittersweet but true to his journey.”

Season 14’s premiere nods to his absence through Violet’s arc, with flashbacks showing his impact. Brandon Larracuente joins as Sal Vasquez, a new firefighter whose bold style echoes Carver’s early days.

