Is Adam Sandler performing at Turning Point USA halftime show? Viral Super Bowl rival event claim debunked

Adam Sandler onstage during the 24th Annual Mark Twain Prize For American Humor at The Kennedy Center on March 19, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)

Adam Sandler is trending after multiple Facebook pages claimed he allegedly announced that he would be the headliner at Turning Point USA's All-American Halftime Show.

For the unversed, last month, the NFL announced that Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny would be the 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show's headliner.

The singer then hosted SNL, saying Americans have four months to learn Spanish, as his entire set would be in the language.

This garnered massive backlash from the right-wing community, and Charlie Kirk's organization, Turning Point USA, tweeted on October 9, 2025, that they would arrange the All-American Halftime Show on the same day, as a form of protest.

The Facebook page, Melodic Comedy, made a post, saying that Adam Sandler reportedly confirmed his involvement with the show, and that Erika Kirk would supposedly host it.

It has garnered massive support, with nearly 140,000 likes and over 8,000 comments.

"Social media is exploding after comedy and entertainment icon Adam Sandler officially confirmed his appearance at Turning Point USA's The All-American Halftime Show, set to air opposite Super Bowl 60 in a bold cultural statement. Hosted by Erika Kirk, widow of the late Charlie Kirk, the event is being hailed as 'a spiritual revolution in an age of entertainment,'" the post stated.

The news of Adam Sandler performing at the All-American Halftime Show is false, as neither the actor nor Turning Point USA has confirmed it. The organization did not claim Erika Kirk would host either.

Adam Sandler's image used in the post is AI-generated as well. The page, Melodic Comedy, is known for uploading fake news with AI-generated images.

Even though Adam Sandler would not perform at the All-American Halftime Show, Lara Trump has offered to sing at the event

Lara Trump praised Turning Point USA for planning the upcoming show on the October 15, 2025, episode of her podcast The Right View with Lara Trump. Donald Trump's daughter-in-law said that the organization does not need support from the NFL or "woke losers."

Lara said that Turning Point USA did not offer her to perform. However, she wanted to do it to upset the left-wing supporters.

She also noted that she would like to see country singer Chris Stapleton and rapper Tom MacDonald perform at the halftime show.

"You know what? You can throw Lara Trump in there. Yeah, that's right. Imagine how upset people on the left would be if something like that happened. It sort of makes me want to offer myself up. I have not been asked, but I'm gonna offer it right now. Let's see what happens," she said.

Charlie Kirk's organization shared that the All-American Halftime Show would be held on February 8, 2026.

They also shared a link to a form where their supporters can mention which artists they want to see at the event and what genre of music they prefer. Additional details will be announced later.

Meanwhile, Adam Sandler has not addressed Charlie Kirk's death or anything about the All-American Halftime Show. Stay tuned for more updates on the upcoming event.