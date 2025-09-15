Was Adam Sandler friends with Charlie Kirk? Viral alleged last text message claim debunked

Adam Sandler speaks onstage during the Happy Gilmore 2 World Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Netflix)

Adam Sandler is going viral on Facebook after a page, Melodic Comedy, claimed the actor allegedly released the last text he got from Charlie Kirk. The alleged text stated that "they" were supposedly "watching" Kirk. He also seemingly requested the actor not to let his voice "die."

"They're watching me. If I fall, don't let my voice die," the text reportedly stated.

On Sunday (September 14, 2025), Melodic Comedy claimed in another post that Adam Sandler allegedly told his 20,000 fans at a New York City show to observe a moment of silence for Charlie Kirk.

Afterwards, he reportedly sang God Bless America as a tribute to the right-wing commentator.

The claims made by Adam Sandler's fan page, Melodic Comedy, are false. The actor never said such things. He did not mention having a friendship with Charlie Kirk either.

The Facebook page is known for coming up with unfounded claims using AI-generated pictures. Multiple pages on the social media platform are uploading fake news after Kirk's assassination for clout.

On Sandler's viral post, many netizens called out Melodic Comedy for spreading false news.

More details on Adam Sandler's political views

The Grown Ups actor has not discussed his political alignment in recent years. However, it is widely speculated that he allegedly supports the Republican Party.

According to Times Now's March 3, 2024, report, the actor performed at the 2004 Republican National Convention and made a donation to Rudy Giuliani's 2008 presidential campaign.

In October 2024, actor and comedian Rob Schneider told the Daily Mail that Adam Sandler regularly stayed in touch with him when he was "cancelled" by the film industry.

For the unversed, Rob Schneider has publicly endorsed the Republican Party, Donald Trump, and even shared that he was against the COVID-19 vaccination.

Schneider told the news outlet that Sandler treated him like a "brother" as their friendship spanned decades. He shared that Adam kept his political views private, and they never discussed "socio-economic politics."

However, the actor supported him and regularly called him.

"Adam Sandler has several hundred people working for him, so you know he's the highest paid actor in the world [but] he loves me like a brother... He doesn't necessarily have to agree with me, he supports me for me and I think that he was able to see through all the crap, and to not have to worry about the right or wrong, or if he should be outspoken or not," the actor said.

Some netizens claimed Sandler's comedic bit during the 2025 Oscars was a reference to Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s clothing at the White House.

In March 2025, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wore a black sweatshirt to his meeting with Donald Trump.

After a reporter questioned his casual attire, it made headlines. At the 2025 Oscars, host Conan O'Brien jokingly called out Adam Sandler for wearing a blue hoodie and basketball shorts.

Some internet users also found a resemblance to Senator John Fetterman's casual attire at Donald Trump's inauguration.

In other news, Charlie Kirk's shooter, Tyler Robinson, has been taken into custody. Stay tuned for more updates on Kirk's case.