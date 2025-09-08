"Incredibly insulting to me" - 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Kara reacts to Guillermo questioning her loyalty amid girls’ night conflict

Kara from 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? (Image via Instagram/@karaleona)

Tensions between Kara and Guillermo came to the surface during 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 9, episode 10, when the couple discussed the ongoing strain in their relationship.

Their conversation centered on how Kara’s decision to maintain a monthly girls’ night contributed to Guillermo questioning her loyalty.

Kara, however, felt his doubts were misplaced and emphasized her frustration, saying,

“So for him to treat me as if I'm not trustworthy is incredibly insulting to me. And that's a hard bridge for me to get.”

Kara and Guillermo’s trust issues surface in 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Strain after major life transitions

In a joint confessional, Kara explained her perspective on marriage, saying that when she thinks about the mindset of being married, it's like the "ride or die kind of energy."

She also mentioned that they would be able to do all things together, and she missed the fact that they could trust and depend on each other to which Guillermo agreed.

Later in their conversation, Kara detailed the challenges she experienced following the birth of their son, Nico. She told Guillermo,

“All day I'm just with this infant child by myself, going through sleep deprivation, crying baby, postpartum stuff, like I was so eager for you to come home and spend time with you, then you would come home with this kind of like kind of checked out attitude.”

Guillermo responded that he was tired from coming back from work.

Disagreements over girls’ nights

The couple addressed how Kara’s monthly outings became a source of conflict.

Guillermo shared in a confessional that when he was being "too overwhelming" with his attitude, Kara started doing more of her girls’ nights, which he believed happened consistently every week.

Kara corrected him by clarifying that it was every month.

Kara explained the purpose of her nights out, saying she decided to host a girls’ night once a month so that her mom friends could "get dressed up" and go out to feel good.

Guillermo, however, viewed the outings differently, saying,

“And those goes out. They were not just normal like, yeah, let me go out, have fun, come back. She just simply started doing things that made me uncomfortable and made me not trust so much.”

Dispute involving a past connection

Guillermo also raised concerns about Kara’s continued friendship with a man she previously dated. He explained that Kara was going to the Latin night with her friends, that the DJ who was hosting it was this same person who had sent a letter to her and attempted to "take her out" near the time of their wedding.

Kara highlighted her point by relating to the past, informing that she had a one-time affair with him in 2011 but had kept "true friends" with him since then.

She mentioned that he was the one who created the Latin event in Charlottesville and is the host of every bachata night, which made her request his help not only for the performance but also for the promotion of her music. She also explained,

“There's no proof to what he's accusing me of. And that is hurtful to me.”

In the final moments of their discussion, Kara explained to Guillermo that it was "obvious" that he did not trust her and that she had not only been faithful to him but had always been his support, yet still felt that the relationship was "not working."

Stay tuned for more updates.