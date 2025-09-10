"I'm going to get roasted" - Love Is Blind: France star Jonathan begs Cynthia to wear flats to cover up their height difference

Jonathan from Love Is Blind: France (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Love Is Blind: France was released on September 10, 2025. It saw hopeful singles participate in the experiment to find love.

Episode 4, which was named Height Differences, saw Cynthia and her fiancé, Jonathan, argue about shoes and their height difference.

The argument happened when Cynthia and Jonathan were getting ready for a get-together party. It was a reunion of sorts, where the other engaged couples would also be present.

Jonathan was shorter than Cynthia. He knew that and so he asked her to wear flats instead of heels. His motive was to avoid people mocking his height.

“I’m begging you, please wear the other shoes… Because of the others. I’m going to get roasted. You’re taking it too far," Jonathan said.

So far, Cynthia thought that Jonathan was fine with whatever she chose to wear. But that was not the case.

Jonathan stated that it was a test for her so he could see if she would consider his feelings before her own.

The Love Is Blind: France couple went back and forth. It ultimately left them in a vulnerable spot, as both wanted to end things.

Love Is Blind: France star Jonathan criticizes Cynthia for not caring about his state of mind

As the pair got dressed, Jonathan asked if she had a problem with his height.

Cynthia put his mind at ease by clarifying that it did not bother her, especially after she got to know him as a person.

Cynthia then picked out a pair of heels of her choice to wear to the party. Jonathan saw that and became uncomfortable.

So, he suggested that she wear the sandals. Cynthia did not listen to him because she said she felt beautiful in heels.

Shortly after, the Love Is Blind: France couple got into a heated argument over the matter.

Cynthia was shocked. She could not understand what Jonathan's concern was.

He opened up to her about his fear that his castmates would joke about his height in comparison to Cynthia's.

When Cynthia heard that, she tried to tell Jonathan her side of things. She explained that she wore heels because they made her feel good.

Even after that, the Love Is Blind: France contestant felt insecure. As a reaction, he criticized Cynthia for not understanding him or his feelings.

Even when Cynthia said that she was comfortable with the height difference, Jonathan's mind was not at peace. He continued to stress about what his castmates would think about him.

After a while, Cynthia requested that Jonathan change his thought process and not worry about people’s judgments. But it was difficult for Jonathan.

He was extremely upset. His main complaint was that Cynthia did not care about his feelings.

The situation made him conclude that his partner would always do what she felt was right and never make an effort to make him feel good.

Cynthia was also fed up with the situation. She told the Love Is Blind: France cameras that she could not see eye to eye with Jonathan.

Even then, both contestants tried to come to an agreement. But instead of solving the problem, they fought some more.

While Jonathan said that it was “common sense” to wear flats to the party, Cynthia argued otherwise.

Jonathan could not continue talking any further. So, he left in the middle of the conversation, upsetting Cynthia.

The couple's fight grew intense. In the end, they did not go to the party.

Jonathan threatened to pack his belongings and leave. Cynthia mentioned the same, saying the two of them were done and that she was ready to go home.

