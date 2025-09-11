"I'm disappointed" - Love Is Blind: France star Kim criticizes Thomas for not supporting her during her confrontation with Charles and Julie

Kim from Love Is Blind: France (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Love Is Blind: France released its first batch of episodes on September 10, 2025.

It saw six couples get engaged during their time in the pods, after which they headed to Morocco for a romantic retreat to test their physical chemistry.

Despite recently getting engaged, it did not take long for some couples to get into intense fights.

For some unfortunate pairs, the romantic getaway turned into a nightmare. It pushed them to reconsider everything and debate whether they made the right choice by pursuing each other.

The same happened with Kim and Thomas in episode 4, titled Height Differences.

Kim got into a confrontation with Charles, during which she questioned and criticized him for choosing Julie over Sarah. It became slightly heated but subsided soon enough.

After the argument, Kim sat down with her partner, Thomas, who sympathized with Julie’s situation.

It triggered Kim, and she criticized Thomas for not supporting her or taking her side.

“We’re in public. I think I should actually be able to rely on my husband. It matters to me. I’m disappointed,” Kim said.

The Love Is Blind: France contestant could not understand why Thomas would not support her when she took a stand.

Love Is Blind: France: A heated argument with Kim leaves Thomas in tears

In episode 4, the engaged couples got together for the first time to attend a party. It was there that the entire argument took place.

It all started after Charles and Julie arrived at the venue. Kim and Sabrina immediately approached Charles and warned him that he was in deep trouble.

Later in the night, Kim and Sabrina sat Charles down and questioned him about why he had chosen Julie over Sarah.

According to them, Charles had misled Sarah, and they were not happy with it because they were her friends.

Charles explained his standpoint, and the argument came to an end.

Things became awkward only after Kim started speaking with Thomas. He mentioned that he felt bad for Julie for having to sit through the questioning.

“She doesn’t look okay,” he added.

Kim argued that it was all part of the “game.” However, Thomas felt the confrontation was unnecessary.

The Love Is Blind: France star saw himself as an adult and expected to see adult conversations. The more he spoke, the more frustrated Kim grew.

While speaking to her co-stars Tatiana and Sabrina, she said that she was not happy with Thomas’ standpoint.

She did not like it when he called Julie a “poor thing.” To Kim, his sympathy toward Julie was nothing but betrayal in her eyes.

She said that she wanted to feel understood and supported, especially when in public. But she did not get that from Thomas, and so she was “annoyed.”

“My future husband didn’t back me up. That’s an issue for me, because loyalty is really important to me,” she expressed.

Elsewhere, Thomas chatted with Yannick and told him that he hated drama and was not a fan of how the confrontation unfolded.

Yannick argued that it was a “girl thing” to gossip, but even then, Thomas was displeased. He clarified that he did not want to spend the night gossiping about others.

As a father of a daughter, he felt that it did not suit him.

Later in the Love Is Blind: France episode, Thomas pulled Kim aside for a chat to resolve the issue, but to no avail.

Kim criticized his behavior, saying that she expected her partner to be loyal and supportive. Thomas argued that he simply did not care about Charles or anyone else, adding that he only wanted to focus on his relationship.

He then stated that “it was just empathy” when he called Julie a “poor girl.” Despite saying that his comment was not to go against Kim, the latter remained displeased.

She cut him off and called him “tactless.” Their conversation ended without a resolution, leaving Thomas in tears.

Stay tuned for more updates.