"I'm a jealous person" - Love Is Blind: Brazil's Lica on Silvia dancing with her fiancé Leo

Love Is Blind: Brazil returned to Netflix with a brand new season on September 10, 2025.

Singles above the age of 50 participated in the social experiment to explore connections and find their life partners.

After an adventurous journey in the pods, episode 4 saw the five engaged couples travel to Bahia for their honeymoon.

Among the couples that went to the tropical destination were Lica and Leo, as well as Silvia and Rivo.

While everything seemed normal on the surface, the pairs shared a complicated dynamic.

Lica and Silvia were not on good terms since the pods, while Silvia’s partner, Rivo, was one of Lica’s love interests earlier in the show.

Tensions escalated in episode 4, when the two pairs attended a dancing class and had to swap partners for a while.

Watching Silvia dance with Leo, Lica became uncomfortable and said:

“I’m a jealous person, you can see it on my face.

Silvia and Leo both noticed the discomfort on Lica’s face and wondered if it would complicate the situation.

In the meantime, Rivo admitted feeling drawn toward Lica because of their history. The female Love Is Blind: Brazil star also echoed a similar sentiment.

Matters escalate in episode 4 of Love Is Blind: Brazil, leaving Lica confused about her relationship with Leo

Lica and Rivo were both having difficulty adjusting to their partners after their engagements.

While Rivo felt detached from Silvia, Lica was displeased with Leo’s reserved personality and the quality of their physical connection.

With doubts and uncertainty, both decided to carry on with the experiment, hoping things would change soon.

However, matters only escalated when Lica and Leo met with Silvia and Rivo.

In addition to Lica and Silvia not being friends, Rivo was one of Lica’s love interests in the pods. Therefore, their meeting felt awkward, as they strived not to cause trouble.

The Love Is Blind: Brazilian couples took a dance class in an attempt to consolidate their relationships.

Lica, while dancing with Leo, said that his performance was “rough” as he was unable to keep up with the instructors.

However, after they swapped partners, and Lica danced with Rivo, she realized he was different from Leo.

“Rivo showed off his dance moves. He knows how to shake his hips. And he’s very animated. I like that,” she said.

Rivo, on the other hand, confessed that he enjoyed dancing with Lica so much that he considered inviting her over for dinner.

The Love Is Blind: Brazil star added that it was difficult for him to overlook the chemistry he had with Lica since she was his top choice in the pods.

Watching the two dance, Silvia told the cameras that they looked like they would be a good match.

Shortly after the dance lesson, Lica sat down with Rivo for a private chat. During their one-on-one, Rivo disclosed that he was not feeling as drawn to Silvia as he did in the pods.

Upon hearing that, Lica revealed that she was in a similar situation. She added that although Leo was a “great guy,” she was not sure if they were compatible.

“Leo isn’t really the expressive type. He’s not affectionate; he doesn’t claim me or touch me the way I like to be touched. I wish he were more intense, and passionate, less laid-back,” Lica told the Love Is Blind: Brazil cameras.

She added that she wanted a kind of passion that people saw in movies. However, she could not feel that with Leo, so she felt uncertain about their future.

Stay tuned for more updates.