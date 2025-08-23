"I'm a fan" - Big Brother 27 viewers support Rachel as houseguests accuse her of playing games

Reality stars Brendon Villegas and Rachel Reilly (Image via Getty)

Big Brother 27 moved closer to its next eviction, set for August 24, 2025. This week saw major shifts in the house as alliances were tested and players debated who should leave.

Head of Household Vinny nominated Mickey, Ava, and Kelley. The Power of Veto competition was set to decide whether these nominees would remain the same or if another houseguest would be placed on the block.

Rachel became the focus of several conversations. Some houseguests believed she was influencing votes and setting herself up for safety. In a talk with Keanu, Rachel said,

“I promise you, I will be the one up on that block if that veto is used. Trust me, I know things!”

Her concern about becoming a target spread quickly through the house. Morgan, Ashley, and Will also discussed the risk of keeping certain players in the game.

Rachel joined in the conversation, saying she would go along with the group decision, but others questioned whether she was positioning herself carefully to avoid eviction.

As the veto ceremony approached, houseguests weighed different options. Fans took to X, showing support to Rachel's gameplay.

.@CBSBigBrother really needs to start quizzing these potential HGs on if the understand what big brother is because honestly if Rachel wasn’t here this season I would’ve dropped after the first week. I’m tired of hearing I’m a fan when clearly they’re not. #BB27 — I'm that Gurl... (@TwiGossipGirl) August 24, 2025

Fans on X noted that Rachel is bringing the ratings to the show.

"Rachel is the one bringing the ratings for CBS Big Brother this year, you are not! Kelley, Will is going to give us the GOOD TV & win this to not use it! Delusional two faced big mouth," another user wrote.

"And that’s exactly why you aren’t a good juror for Rachel and she doesn’t want you in jury. Tactics you don’t agree with? Like what talking ? Or fighting for what you want and what’s best for you? To not respect Rachel’s game is to not respect big brother miss Super fan," a fan shared.

"If Rachel wasn’t back on Big Brother this season it would be such a SNOOOZE fest for real," one tweet read.

Rachel was praised by fans for the way she is playing the game.

"these people are about to be so mad when they learn their season will be known as rachel's third season of big brother, wdgaf about y'all," an X user wrote.

"Rachel was on the very 1st season. So in a way, she kind of paved the way for other reality tv stars to join the show. And btw, the only big brother winner that performed well is RACHEL. The only two BB alum who outperformed her were Danielle Reyes and Britney Haynes. All queens," a fan wrote.

"It’s awesome that the new Big Brother HOH is playing the game! Rachel Reilly got this season rolling for us," a tweet said.

Live feed updates of Big Brother 27 week 7

The Big Brother 27 live feeds showed how quickly the week’s strategy shifted. In the lounge, Morgan spoke with Will about vote counts and how Kelley might always be a target.

Rachel joined, saying, “Whatever everyone decides,” when asked about keeping Mickey or Kelley. The group noted that Kelley could be harder to beat in future competitions.

Later, in the gym, Keanu told Vinny that if he won the veto, he would feel pressure to use it on Kelley since she trusted him. Vinny pushed back, saying he did not want Katherine leaving during his Head of Household week.

In a separate talk, Rachel warned Keanu that she expected to be the replacement if the veto were used.

“I will be the one up on that block if that veto is used,” she said.

This fueled more speculation in the house as players weighed different outcomes.

