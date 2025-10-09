Chicago Fire season 14 episode 2 recap: Did Karl attack Laura with a knife?

Chicago Fire season 14 episode 2, titled ‘Primary Search,’ begins with Sal being shown at the shooting range, where he gets mocked by Giradi over his dad’s topic. With that, Kelly and Stella are all set to bring Isaiah to their place, as the 14-year-old kid is looking for a temporary foster home.

His mom is ill; she will soon recover and take Isaiah back; however, the man who introduced Isaiah to them says that his dad was never in the picture since Isaiah was a little boy. The boy is scared and lost, and his world has just turned upside down, but Stella is trying her best to give him a safe space.

In the locker room, Sal gets a call from the Metropolitan Correctional Center, and just as he picks up the call, Novak enters. However, Sal is failing to follow Stella’s order when he takes an impulsive decision all by himself during an emergency call. Novak updates him about Ritter and Dwayne.

Novak says,

‘’Dwayne is out of the ICU, which is really a good thing. He will be off the job for a while, and Ritter will be hanging around for at least another surgery.’’

On the other hand, Mouch and Herrmann, the brewery business partners, have a lot more issues on their plate than to discuss the lever on the rig. Mouch complains and asks Herrmann, ‘’When was the last time that this charge lever was replaced. It’s sticking like glue.’’ But for Herrmann, there’s something more they have to discuss, it’s Molly's. He says that it's struggling and they have to come up with some ways to boost profits as ‘’the cost of everything is going up and it's killing our bottom line.’’

The paramedics team found Laura's case suspicious; they discovered that Karl, her brother, was the one who accidentally attacked her with a knife in Chicago Fire season 14 episode 2.

Firehouse 51 gets a call

The squad gets a call as a fire takes place near an abandoned dumping ground. As Stella was busy rescuing the man, there was a huge stack of dynamite, among which one was already on fire.

Without any hesitation, Sal goes in, picks it up on his shoulders, and brings it near the van. Stella is for sure going to burst out at him, and indeed she did. She asks him to write a detailed report on the last call, explaining his actions. Although Cruz praised him for his brave step, and even Mouch told Stella that the new guy has some ‘’grit.’’

Meanwhile, during the training, Sal impresses Stella with his unique technique that he learned in Squad 6. He broke the House Record with that fast technique. When Mouch asks for an update about the new guy who joined the Firehouse, she says, ‘’He likes to do thighs in his own way. That’s for sure.’’

Novak and Violet deal with a complicated case in Chicago Fire season 14 episode 2

The paramedics team gets their first call of the day from Laura’s place. She was found lying on the floor when Violet and Novak reached. She was stabbed with a knife that caused a deep wound in her stomach. When asked who did that to her, she said it was an accident as the knife slipped when she tried to break the frozen chicken. Novak and Violet found it suspicious but let go off the topic as she herself claimed that it was an accident. Her wound was burning as she was cutting pepper with the same knife.

After that incident, they got another call from a guy named Karl, whose hand was bleeding. He claimed that the cut has a burning sensation, and he accidentally cut off his hand with a bottle glass. After hearing the ‘’burning sensation’’ Novak and Violent linked both the cases as it even matched the timeline.

They tried to report the case, but the cop said that it's just circumstantial evidence and they need to come up with something solid so that they can look into the case.

Next, they head to Laura’s place again, but she shuts the door and is not willing to open up about the incident. One thing they realize is that Laura fainted when she accidentally poked the knife into her stomach, so how did she call 9-1-1? Then they reached out to Abby, who works there, and asked who made the call that day. Turns out it was Karl who reported and informed about her injury.

Laura then revealed that Karl is her little brother who has bipolar and borderline personality disorder. His condition has worsened over the years after their parents’ death, and he accidentally attacked her, and the wound on his hand was caused when she tried to stop him. Novak and Violet ask her to reach out to the head of the psychiatrists for a suggestion, as her brother needs help more than she can give.

In Chicago Fire season 14, episode 2, Stella and Kelly bring Isaiah home, and he quickly starts feeling comfortable with them. He even bonds with Kelly over video games that Cruz recommended.

Meanwhile, Ritter is flying to New York to meet Dwayne, as the two are rekindling their relationship. Violet had advised him not to blame himself for the attack and to avoid repeating the same mistakes she made with Sam.