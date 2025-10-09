Reasonable Doubt Season 3 Episode 5 ending explained: What was revealed at the cross-examination in Wendy’s murder case?

Reasonable Doubt Season 3

Reasonable Doubt, a Hulu series created by Raamla Mohamed, is an effective legal drama that merges courtroom intensity with the perosnal struggles of the main character, Jacqueline “Jax” Stewart, in every episode. Reasonable Doubt is now in its third season and stars an outstanding performance from Emmytazy Corinealdi as Jax, a clever and cunning Los Angeles defence attorney, dealing with high-profile cases on top of personal, family challenges.



The October 9, 2025 release of Episode 5 “Threat” at 12:00 a.m. ET on Hulu, at cross-examination shows that while the prosecution’s evidence that Wendy's body was found in Ozzie's Edwards cabin, Ozzie's gun was found but there is no evidence tying Ozzie directly to the crime, as Jax articulates the inconsistencies and motives from other family members.

Alex finally decided to testify against Ozzie and said he heard a gunshot from Ozzie's cabin on the night when Wendy died. The episode also highlights Monica disposing a hoodie with blood on it, implicating her involvement in protecting Ozzie and with holding information about the night of the murder.





Season 3 centres on the murder trial of producer Wendy Innes, with Jax defending actor Ozzie Edwards (McKinley Freeman), accused of killing his girlfriend. The cast includes Michael Ealy as Lewis Stewart, Omar Maskati as investigator Daniel Juarez, Tinashe Kajese as Monica, Ozzie’s manipulative manager, and Joseph Sikora as ambitious associate Bill Sterling, alongside Angela Grovey, Thaddeus J. Mixson, Aderinsola Olabode, and Shannon Thornton.

Reasonable Doubt season 3 episode 5 ending explained: Cross-examinations and Monica’s secret

In Episode 4, entitled “Friend or Foe,” we witnessed Daniel locate Ozzie’s journal, which divulged Monica’s years of physical abuse, something Ozzie had concealed from Jax. Tension escalates between Daniel and Ozzie because Daniel is romantically involved with Kristin (Ozzie’s sister), and Ozzie sees them together. At home, Jax’s estranged father, Eddie, meets her kids without permission, enraging Lewis who confronts him. Jax learns Ozzie sought an alibi from Alex, his drug dealer, who refused. These secrets and conflicts fuel the trial’s stakes.

Episode 5, “Threat,” dives into the courtroom as prosecutor Chad Barnes pushes to convict Ozzie. Detective Vic Moreno testifies about finding Wendy’s body in Ozzie’s cabin, next to his registered gun, with signs of a struggle. Forensic expert Dr. Archie Golden details rope burns and bruises on Wendy, suggesting a fight before the fatal gunshot. Jax counters: no fingerprints or DNA tie Ozzie to the gun or body, and no evidence places him at the scene. She stresses the prosecution’s burden to prove guilt, not just ownership, creating jury doubt.

Anil Keith, Ozzie’s ex, claims he assaulted her, implying violence. Jax reveals Ozzie’s restraining order against Anil, undermining her as vengeful. Neighbor John Cheng’s CCTV shows Ozzie and Wendy arguing days prior, but Jax notes arguments aren’t proof of murder. Wendy’s assistant accuses Ozzie of obsession, but Jax exposes her plan to steal Wendy’s clients, tainting her motives. Corinealdi’s fierce performance as Jax makes each takedown compelling.

The pivotal moment comes with Alex’s testimony. He claims he drove Ozzie to the cabin, heard their fight, and fled after a gunshot, implicating Ozzie to be Wendy's killer. Ozzie insists Alex is lying. Jax discredits him as a jealous drug dealer reliant on Ozzie’s fame, suggesting he fabricated the story. Chad’s case weakens as Jax sows doubt.

Outside the court, Jax confronts Monica about the abuse. Monica admits it, claiming it protected Ozzie’s career, but her coldness alarms Jax. The episode ends shockingly: Monica burns a blood-stained hoodie, whispering, “For you, Ozzie.” This suggests she’s hiding her role in Wendy’s murder, perhaps as the killer or covering for Ozzie or another. Ozzie’s silence, from fear or loyalty, complicates Jax’s defense. Unaware of the hoodie, Jax senses Ozzie’s secrecy, setting up Episode 6 with Bill Sterling’s firm rivalries, adding pressure.

Jax’s home life frays as Lewis, distrusting Eddie’s sobriety after their Episode 4 clash, secretly tracks his car with Daniel’s help. Episode 5 shows Lewis tailing Eddie to a sketchy meeting, assuming it’s drug-related. Jax, unaware, is already upset with Mam Lu for sharing family details and with Naima learning of Lewis’s past infidelity. Lewis’s betrayal risks breaking Jax’s trust, mirroring the trial’s hidden truths.

