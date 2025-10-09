Alex Moore plays idol as Kele tribe shrinks to two members after shocking vote in Survivor

Survivor host, Jeff Probst (Image via Getty)

Survivor 49 continued its unpredictable journey this week with Episode 3, titled “Lovable Losers.”

The episode aired on October 8, 2025, and featured a rare medical emergency, emotional decisions, and another tough Tribal Council for the struggling Kele tribe.

After losing back-to-back immunity challenges, Kele entered the episode already short on numbers.

The tribe of four: Alex Moore, Jake Latimer, Sophi Balerdi, and Jeremiah Ing, faced additional challenges when Jake suffered a bite from a venomous sea krait.

Host Jeff Probst described the incident as “extremely rare,” revealing it was the first time in the show’s history that a player was bitten by such a snake.

With Jake removed from the game for medical reasons, the remaining three players had to regroup quickly. The episode ended with a tense Tribal Council that forced another elimination, reducing Kele to just two members.

Alex Moore used his Hidden Immunity Idol in a key moment, changing the tribe’s dynamic yet again. The result left viewers and contestants preparing for what comes next, as Probst announced an upcoming tribe swap that could change the course of the game.

Medical emergency and Kele’s struggles in Survivor 49

The episode began with Kele reflecting on their early setbacks. Having lost two challenges already, the tribe referred to themselves as “lovable losers” and focused on survival with limited food, water, and shelter. Morale was low, and cracks began to show in their alliance of four.

Events took a serious turn when Jake Latimer was bitten by what Alex identified as a “black and white banded sea snake.” Medical staff immediately arrived to assess the bite, which Probst later confirmed was from a sea krait, “10 times more venomous than a rattlesnake.”

Jake was transported to Base Camp for treatment and later evacuated from the game.

“Even in the next 48 hours, we wouldn’t be able to put you back in such an unforgiving situation,” Probst told him.

The unexpected evacuation left Alex, Sophi, and Jeremiah in a vulnerable position. Without Jake, who had served as a stabilizing force, the tribe had to confront the fact that they would be voting one of their own out again.

Sophi and Jeremiah privately discussed targeting Alex, believing his possession of the idol made him too powerful.

“It would be such a good comeback story,” Sophi said, referencing their plan to outlast the odds despite their shrinking numbers.

Tribal council and shocking elimination in Survivor 49

At Tribal Council, Jeff Probst addressed the tribe’s repeated losses and the impact of Jake’s sudden exit. Alex, Sophi, and Jeremiah each acknowledged that the night’s decision would permanently change their tribe.

“We’ve had honest conversations about the game so far,” Alex said, adding that he was aware of the risk but planned to make the best decision for his own survival.

As votes were cast, tension built around whether Alex would use his Hidden Immunity Idol. Jeremiah tried appealing to Alex’s sense of trust, while Sophi emphasized her loyalty and long-term connections.

“I’m a loyal person,” she said during the discussion, “and I stand by the people I commit to.” Ultimately, Alex played his idol, nullifying Jeremiah’s vote against him.

When the results were revealed, both Alex and Sophi had voted for Jeremiah, sending him home and leaving Kele with only two members.

“I shouldn’t have played it,” Alex admitted after the vote, but Sophi reassured him by saying, “We’re together now.”

Probst concluded the episode with a preview of next week’s twist, a full tribe swap.



Several players, including Sophi, Savannah, Jawan, and Rizo, were shown wearing new yellow Hina buffs, signaling major changes ahead as alliances and strategies continue to shift in Survivor 49.

