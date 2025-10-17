“I’ve never totally felt accepted”: Jessie James Decker makes an emotional confession on Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test

Jessie James Decker (Image via Instagram/@jessiejamesdecker)

Jessie James Decker makes an emotional confession on Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, as she looks back at her past. The television star admitted that it is really hard for her to be open about personal stuff, while revealing how she had to move a lot while growing up.

Several celebs, including Shawn Johnson East and Hannah Brown, took to the comment section on social media to praise the songwriter as she made such an emotional confession on television.

Jessie revealed that she had lived in 14 different places and had to change three different schools in one year.

In an emotionally charged confession, Jessie recalled how she was living on food stamps at one point and had her lunches paid for by the government. The songstress further admitted, saying,

“I’ve never totally felt accepted”

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test alum Jessie James Decker makes candid remarks

As Special Forces moves ahead with more challenges, Jessie admitted that she always felt like she would get so close and then just would not come together.

Jessie admitted that she always felt like she was finally coming to a place of just letting that go and has been more present in where she is at in her life, while expressing gratitude for where she is at more than she has ever had, and her kids are the reason why she feels that way now.

"I think that I’ve always wanted to strive to acceptance. I’ve always felt like I had to just prove myself constantly.”

Jessie and Eric Decker share three children: Vivianne, 11, Eric, 10, Forrest, 7, and Denver, 20 months. The husband-wife duo is also competing on Special Forces this season. In an exclusive interview with US Weekly, the singer revealed,

"He was asked for season 1 and season 2. “It just didn’t make sense, the timing of it all. Then they asked again this past season, but they had a different dynamic. They wanted another married couple. So he was like, ‘Come on. Let’s go do it.’”

Jessie James Decker on why she participated in Special Forces

In an exclusive interview with US Weekly, Jessie James Decker explained that she had never had an interest in something like Special Forces before, so it was not an immediate yes for her to take part in the show.

She further confessed that she wouldn’t have done the show without Eric Decker. As Jessie Decker explained,

“It was just a moment of like, ‘What? Is this serious?’ But yeah. We did it,” she shared, noting that she wouldn’t have done the show without Eric. “It’s just not anything I’ve ever wanted to do. It makes sense that he wanted to do it. He’s like a big, ol’ man that likes to clearly get rough and tough.”

In a recent interview with Fox News Digital, the pair opened up about their experience filming the new season of "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test," and it actually made their marriage stronger.

Jessie explained that even though the two were separated most of the time during a lot of the challenges, the pair managed to share an unspoken language in which they were "able to look at each other from wherever" and send "some sort of support signal."

Watch all the episodes of Special Forces airing exclusively on Fox Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET. Stay tuned for more updates.