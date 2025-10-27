“I think you’re very rude”: The Real Housewives of Potomac alum Tia Glover calls out Ashley Darby

The Real Housewives of Potomac (Image via Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Potomac newbie, Tia Glover, called out Ashley, labeling her rude. The argument between the two women escalated soon after Ashley confronted Tia for calling it rude to only invite Wendy and Gizelle.

Ashley started the conversation by saying how excited she was to have a small get-together with Wendy and Gizelle, but soon asked Tia the reason behind her calling Ashley rude.

However, Tia quickly defended her words by saying that they were all there, and it is not a nice gesture to invite others in front of the person she is not inviting. Tia soon called Ashley out and said,

“Ashley, if I think you’re rude today, I will say to you, Ashley, I think you’re very rude.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac: Keiarna weighs in on the argument

Keiarna soon weighs in during the argument to point out what tongue-in-cheek means, to which Tia answers,

“Tongue in cheek is like it was not that serious or deep. It just rolled off my tongue.”

After Keiarna claims that the chin check was tongue-in-cheek, Tia soon points out to her that the phrase is actually aggressive. Tia soon called Ahsley out, but also said,

“So if I apologize and I said I did not mean it, I’ve already spoken about it. I don’t know what you’re struggling with. So if you want to keep on digging, keep digging because I am not going to get dirty with you. I do have an issue with you right now.

Tia's arrival has teased some drama on the show as her introductory tagline read,

"You can only clutch pearls if you have them, and, darling, I have loads."

Jassi joins the group in The Real Housewives of Potomac

While Ashley and Tia’s argument made things tense during the lunch hour, Jassi soon joined the conversation, welcomed by others during lunch. Jassi Rideaux gave a little sneak peek at her ongoing wedding planning with fiancé Darius Harris. As Jassi is introduced to the ladies in the group, Jassi brings in a fun energy during lunch. She soon says,

"I don't officially know you yet, but hello, good to see you ladies, Oh my God."

In an early interview with People, the television personality said that she is looking forward to just keeping her focus on her soon-to-be husband and just being grateful for where they are. The RHOP alum explained that relationships are not easy, and that they lived apart in different states for the majority of the beginning stages of their relationship.

"Whether it's on the field, he really just leads with humility and dedication, and that alone inspires me daily. He's incredibly thoughtful, always making sure I just feel loved, even during some of the most hectic times."

Stay tuned for more updates.