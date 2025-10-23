"I think my body went into shock": The Golden Bachelor star Debbie opens up about her elimination

Mel and Debbie from The Golden Bachelor (Image via Instagram/@goldenbachabc)

The Golden Bachelor’s October 22 episode showcased the elimination of 65-year-old fitness instructor, Debbie Siebers, as Mel Owens gave his final two roses to Peg Munson and Cindy Cullers.

Mel’s final verdict caught Debbie off guard, as she was confident about her chances of moving forward with him.

Consequently, she left the show in tears, disappointed by the turn of events.

In an interview with Glamour, published on October 22, 2025, Debbie opened up about her exit and the toll it took on her mental well-being.



“He fit in with my family just like I knew he would, and we had such a natural connection. So it was going from this extreme high and feeling confident to being sent home at the rose ceremony. I think my body went into shock. I was very upset,” Debbie shared.



The Golden Bachelor star added that after returning home in Denver, she took a “good couple of weeks” to heal from the rejection.

However, the journey post-show was equally stressful, as Debbie noted that she struggled to cope with reality after living in the mansion with the ladies.

Debbie shared that she continued to scrutinize her time with Mel, wondering what went wrong. According to her, Mel’s energy shifted after she opened up about her ex, who committed suicide.

The Golden Bachelor fame Debbie says Mel bonded with Cindy and Peg over sports







Debbie was shocked when Mel decided to end her journey on the show, confused as to why he chose the other two women over her.

When asked if she knew what Mel was looking for, Debbie said:



“I’m not sure he does, but now that time has passed and I’ve watched more episodes and seen his other one-on-one dates, I do have more clarity that he wasn’t the right person for me.”



According to her understanding, the bachelor sent her home because he had a stronger connection with the other women.

However, she was confident that his final two would be Cindy and her.

Debbie believed Peg and Cindy's passion for sports stood out to Mel above everything else.

Since he himself was a former NFL player, Debbie felt he connected with her competitors more than her, since she did not watch sports.



“Peg and Cindy both love sports. I think Peg has NFL season tickets, and Cindy is always going to the game. So in that regard, they’re a better fit,” she added.



The Golden Bachelor star continued to compare herself to the other two, saying Peg was not as emotional as her, and Cindy had deeper feelings for Mel than she did.

As a result, Debbie stated that it all worked out “the way it’s supposed to work out.”

When asked about the type of partner she sought, Debbie detailed that she wanted someone who would choose her and be “super romantic and super vulnerable.”

Looking back on her relationship with Mel, Debbie noted that it was “hard to pull things out of him.”

Since he kept his emotions guarded, she felt “cheated” that she did not get the overnight date to have those deep conversations with him.

Despite the heartbreak, when asked if Debbie would sign up for The Golden Bachelorette, she said:



“I would say yes because even though I know how hard it would be, there’s just this feeling that this is my time. I have given so much, and I’ve been through so much, and I am ready for love.”



She concluded that she did not want to spend the rest of her life living alone and that she was “deserving” of finding her partner.

Viewers will now have to wait until October 29 to see the women reunite for the Tell All special to address unresolved issues.

Stay tuned for more updates.