I think Alexis on General Hospital might be set on giving Drew some karma—but could it lead to a life-altering situation?

Drew Cain on General Hospital (Images via Facebook/GeneralHospital)

In ABC Network’s General Hospital’s recent episodes, Drew Cain Quartermaine continued to receive hate and anger from the residents of Port Charles, New York. In the recent episodes of the show, in the foyer of the Quartermaine mansion, Drew had a huge argument with Alexis Davis.

Drew made sure that he made it clear to Alexis that, since Sam McCall had died, he would take full control of Scout’s life as his only surviving parent. Alexis argued and said that she and her family members deserved to have contact with Scout, but Drew said he would not approve of it since he did not want people who undermined him to come close to Scout.

What to expect from Drew Cain Quartermaine and Alexis Davis in the upcoming episodes of General Hospital

Recent episodes of General Hospital showed how Drew mistreated Alexis after having an argument with her in the foyer of the Quartermaine mansion, and Alexis left in tears and stormed out. Drew seemed to be adamant about not letting Alexis, Danny Morgan, and their family members near Scout as his surviving parent, and that had caused a lot of chaos.

On August 14, 2025, in an episode of the show, Chase met with Willow Tait, Drew’s partner, and ended up filling her in on Drew’s decision. Molly Lansing Davis got furious after finding out about how Drew had been calling the shots and barred Alexis and Danny from meeting Scout.

Molly tried to calmly talk to Drew and convince him otherwise, but he did not budge and said that there would be a ban on the Davis family meeting Scout. Drew also told Molly that he would potentially end up moving away to Washington, DC, from Port Charles, along with Scout, and relocating there.

At the Metro Court House, Ezra Boyle also had a meeting with the congressman before he met with Molly. On August 14, 2025, an episode of General Hospital, Drew launched an insurance fraud investigation, and spoilers reveal that this event would end up affecting Stella’s future. Curtis Ashford might end up realizing that this was Drew’s way of not honoring their truce. Spoilers also hint at the fact that in the upcoming episode of the show, Drew will provoke Michael Corinthos and end up getting physical with him at the Metro Court.

Michael will end up striking Drew’s face as well. Drew will focus on how he would end up using this situation to his advantage and in Willow’s favor when they eventually have to go to court for the custody battle hearing. In addition to these developments, the plot also hints at the fact that Alexis Davis will end up getting angry to the point where she will anticipate ending up killing Drew with her Helena dragger.

Alexis would keep in mind that Scout would be extremely heartbroken about Drew not being a parent anymore, but Alexis would end up thinking that it would be better for Scout to lose another parent than be raised by a monster like Drew. Spoilers reveal that Drew will have to face Alexis’s wrath eventually and find out what he has in store for him for messing with the members of the Davis family.

Fans can watch and stream episodes of General Hospital on the ABC Network and Hulu.