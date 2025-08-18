"I sat there for an hour" - Love Is Blind: UK star Sophie criticizes Kieran for not being transparent about his feelings for Megan

Sophie from Love Is Blind: UK (Image via Instagram/@slw.3)

Sophie Willett has finally spoken out about the Love Is Blind: UK pod drama that unfolded between her and her date, Kieran Holmes-Darby.

In an August 15, 2025, chat with Still Watching Netflix, Sophie shared that there was more to her story. She criticized Kieran for keeping her in the dark about his connection with fellow contestant, Megan.

"You see the last 10 minutes of me saying, 'I'm out,' but I sat there for an hour, and I listened to him tell me about how our life would be, still not addressing that he sent a girl a teddy," Sophie said.

The drama unfolded in episodes 2 and 3 of Love Is Blind: UK season 2, during which Kieran bonded with Sophie and Megan. However, as it went on, he leaned toward the latter.

He even gifted Megan a Japanese ornament sprayed with his aftershave. Something which Sophie was unaware of. But when she did find out, she was unimpressed.

The situation quickly went south, and Sophie criticized Kieran for making her look like a fool in front of others. But more importantly, she called him out for not telling her about Megan.

Love Is Blind: UK star Sophie says she felt blindsided by Kieran's actions

Tensions only escalated from thereon. In episode 3, Sophie met Kieran in the pods to criticize his actions and described herself as "a catch."

Not only that, she also stated that she brought "a lot" to the table. Convinced Kieran had made the wrong choice by betraying her, Sophie criticized him for upsetting her.

However, Kieran did not believe that he made a rash decision. Although he sympathized with Sophie, he defended himself by pointing out that the pods were a social experiment.

And as a part, he simply did what he could to get the most out of his time.

When Kieran concluded that his connection with Megan was stronger, it broke Sophie.

During the interview, she reminisced about the drama and disclosed that she had a "good cry" watching it unfold on screen.

"It's so bizarre that I watched it, and I felt like Sophie from a year ago, and you go through the same emotions that you went through in, like, the whole experience," she expressed.

On another note, however, the Love Is Blind: UK star mentioned that apart from her clash with the male contestant, she had an enjoyable experience on the show.

Unlike popular belief, there was no animosity between her and Megan.

Although Sophie said that they were not "close," she still conversed with Megan.

Sophie said she knew she was in a love triangle, and so did Megan. But even then, the two of them remained respectful of each other.

As for herself, Sophie clarified that she never meddled in Megan's private affairs.

The Love Is Blind: UK alum mentioned that the only conversation between her and Megan that made it to the final cut was the one she had after the gift incident.

Even that was a civil chat, during which Sophie recalled assuring Megan that her anger was not directed at her, but at Kieran's lack of honesty.

"I am a lover girl. Any love story, I'm sold," Sophie said in support of Megan and Kieran's connection.

Sophie did not just feel blindsided, but she was also embarrassed by the situation Kieran had put her in.

Moreover, she revealed that she met Kieran in the pods before Megan did, which meant that he had the time and opportunity to divulge the truth. However, he chose not to.

As someone who valued open communication, Sophie expressed that she expected more from Kieran.

The Love Is Blind: UK cast member also pointed out that had Kieran been transparent with her, she would not have lost her calm and reacted the way she did.

