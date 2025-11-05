"I’m sorry for the intent that was taken": Nicole’s half-apology leaves Amanza and Chrishell fuming in Selling Sunset reunion

Selling Sunset (Image via Getty)

In the reunion special of Selling Sunset Season 9, tensions exploded when cast member Nicole Young offered what she termed an apology but stopped short of full accountability.

Facing both Chrishell Stause and Amanza Smith, Nicole said,



“I’m sorry for the intent that was taken.”



The line triggered a visible backlash from the cast during the filming of the reunion, as the trio and the rest of the cast attempted to unpack months of unresolved conflict within the show’s narrative and at their office, the Oppenheim Group.

Selling Sunset Season 9 Reunion: Nicole refuses to back down

The focus of the conversation was a dinner gathering labeled “Girlsgiving” during the season, where Nicole and Chrishell’s feud veered into deeply personal territory.

A heated exchange quickly spiraled out of control when Nicole told Chrishell,



“Honey, you’re confusing me with your parents, OK? You seem to be obsessed with drugs.”



Chrishell, visibly shaken, responded that the remark was “pretty unforgivable.”

The exchange marked a turning point in the season and became a central issue at the reunion.

When confronted by Tan, Nicole mentioned that she never said “dead parents” and had said only "parents."

Amanza addressed the scene directly by saying,



“There’s no difference when you know they’re dead.”



The cast sat in stunned silence, and the tone of the reunion shifted from recap to confrontation.

Nicole attempted a clarification,



“Things are repeated that I’ve said ‘dead parents.’ I know it’s only one word difference, but that is a very, very big difference.”



When asked about the “Girlsgiving” events in an earlier media interview, Nicole had said,



“I’m proud of how I stood my ground, and I’m proud of how I hope things will come across. At least I can walk away with my head held high.”



At the reunion, it was her half-apology, “I’m sorry for the intent that was taken,” that occupied the room.

Chrishell pressed,



“Do you think an apology is warranted? And if so, would you like to take the opportunity to apologize to me?”



Nicole did not issue that full apology, prompting further backlash.

Throughout the reunion of Selling Sunset, cast members referenced how the scene impacted their professional relationships.

Nicole had been asked by Jason and Brett Oppenheim to step away from the Oppenheim office following the incident.

The reunion confirmed that her role in the show and her relationship with multiple cast members had shifted.

In a post-reunion interview with Variety, Chrishell had said that



“[The reunion] was so brutal. In that moment, I realized I will be done here going forward. I wish everyone the best, but this isn’t the place for me. It felt a little bit like a dog pile.”



That admission underscores how the events depicted on Selling Sunset extend beyond cast drama into far-reaching professional consequences.

The reunion also revisited other storylines from the season — major listings, office dynamics, and external events such as the Los Angeles wildfires — and the Nicole-Chrishell-Amanza confrontation remained one of the focal points.

The cast walked away from the filming, knowing that trust had been broken and that Selling Sunset may not be the same show moving forward.

In short, the special episode served not just as a recap of another high-stakes season of luxury real estate and interpersonal conflict, but as a reckoning.

Nicole’s partial apology did not close the chapter; it reopened it. As the cast of Selling Sunset dismantled the barrier between professional and personal on camera, viewers were left with the sense that the fallout would linger long after the credits rolled.

