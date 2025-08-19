“I’m not worried”- Big Brother star Rylie reacts to his second nomination

Rylie Jeffries from Big Brother season 27 (Image via Instagram/@bigbrothercbs)

Big Brother season 27 made it to episode 19 on August 17, 2025. It saw the houseguests battling it out in the Head of Household competition, with Rachel winning it. She nominated Vince, Mickey, and Morgan, all three threats, without putting up anyone as a pawn.

This bold move was met by another bold move from Lauren, who won the Power of Veto. She saved Vince, her final-2 ally, and showed the house where her loyalties were after diplomatically flying under the radar for all these weeks.

Following her move, Rachel nominated Rylie as the replacement in another unexpected move. Houseguests, particularly her allies, thought she would put up either Kelley or Ashley, so they were shocked to see her targets shift. She said her gun was now pointed at Rylie because they had the votes to evict him.

In the live feeds section of the show, Rylie was captured talking to Keanu. He told him that while he thought Rachel's move was cowardly, he wasn't worried about its outcome.

"I’m not worried about it," he said.

The Big Brother season 27 live feeds conversation between Rylie and Keanu

Keanu, Rachel's new final-2 ally, wasn't happy with her move to put up Rylie as the replacement. He thought the move came abruptly because he thought she was leaning more towards Kelley or Ashley. Rachel told him she didn't trust Rylie and now had the votes to evict him.

Keanu still thought she should have consulted him before making the decision and questioned her loyalty to their alliance. When the live feeds returned, Keanu was seen talking to Rylie. He told him he didn't understand Rachel's move because she was the one who was pro-Rylie and Katherine's showmance.

Contrary to Rachel's opinion, Keanu believed Rylie had the votes to stay. So he told him he didn't understand why she made an enemy out of him and Katherine. He pointed out that Lauren also had a falling out with Rachel because she didn't like the way Lauren used her Power of Veto; this, Keanu said, added another person to Rachel's group of opponents.

This was when Rylie said he wasn't worried about being on the block, while Keanu began counting the votes Rylie had.

"There’s no way Vince votes for someone other than you," Keanu said.

He concluded that Rylie had five votes against him, but it didn't matter because he hoped Rylie would win the BB Blockbuster and save himself. Rylie stated that he didn't think he was going to be on the block and added that he wasn't going to ask people to vote for him, because he didn't "give a f*ck".

Then, when Keanu had a chat with Rachel, he told her he didn't like her decision. She said she wanted to play her own game and apologized for not consulting with him. Keanu said he didn't understand why Rachel would make such a move and add to her enemies when she knew Rylie had the votes to stay.

He thought it was too soon in the game to be going after Rylie. But the Big Brother veteran stayed firm in her stance and told him it was never too early to make a bold move. She then revealed to Keanu that Rylie had told her he was gunning for him. So, Rachel explained, Rylie's expulsion wouldn't only benefit her, but Keanu as well.

