"I’m moving" - My Big Fat Fabulous Life star Whitney shocks family with plans to leave Greensboro and relocate to Salem

Whitney Thore attends the Discovery Upfront 2018 (Image via Getty)

Whitney Way Thore has confirmed her decision to leave her longtime hometown of Greensboro, North Carolina, for Salem, Massachusetts. In the trailer for the August 19 episode of My Big Fat Fabulous Life season 13, the 41-year-old revealed to family and friends:

“I am in a rut here in Greensboro, and I’m not happy. I signed a lease in Salem, and I’m moving.”

Her announcement came as part of a storyline that follows her exploration of a possible relocation after years of living in Greensboro, where much of the TLC series has been filmed.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life star Whitney Way Thore shares relocation plans

Exploring Salem as a new residence

In season 13 of the show, Thore visits Salem multiple times. In one segment of the episode, she returns to investigate a house she discovered online. Accompanied by her trainer, Jessica Powell, and her friends from Salem, Sabrina Deana-Roga and Corinne Vien, Thore examined a corner property that boasts white siding, dormer windows, and a petite staircase leading to the front entrance.

While describing her interest, she explained that the property was made up of two units, but she would only get "one." She later reflected on the experience of imagining herself in a new place, stating:

“When you’re on vacation, you drive by houses, you wonder what your life would be like. I think that that is just living in a fantasy world, but it’s also totally normal. Let my fantasies live!”

Inside, the group noted features of the open-concept layout. When Powell asked if the included furniture would remain, Thore confirmed that it is furnished. Corinne Vien highlighted the unit’s setting, explaining that she did not look at anything else "because of the view."

Inside the Salem cottage

The unit's interior featured in the episode showcases a kitchen with white cabinets, countertops adorned with black veining, and matching fixtures. From the living area, sliding-glass doors lead to views overlooking the water. As the group examined the layout, Deana-Roga pointed out the seasonal changes that could be observed from the property, encouraging Thore to picture snow on the "water's edge in the winter."

During the tour, Thore reacted to the bathroom, telling her friends not to talk to her about the tile, which she described as the most "gorgeous" she had ever seen, and admitted she did not know how she would leave it. She also commented while visualizing another area of the unit, stating that she believed it would be her bedroom.

Later, Thore described how she could see herself spending time on the deck with her dog, adding:

“Imagine Goosie out here while I read a book, while I read an airport mystery novel. If I had to picture my New England cottage on the water, well, this would be it.”

Future uncertainty and next steps

Although Thore has signed a lease, it remains uncertain whether her time in Salem will be permanent or part-time. The show’s August 19 trailer emphasized her move but does not confirm long-term residency. In conversation with friends, Thore expressed enthusiasm for the space but acknowledged the transitional stage she is navigating.

The My Big Fat Fabulous Life also featured her group sitting outside the cottage discussing possibilities. One friend suggested a future addition, saying she would "need a fire pit." Thore appeared receptive to the idea of making the home functional, indicating openness to establishing a new chapter in Salem.

Stay tuned for more updates.