"I have a lot of emotion right now" - Brendon Villegas reacts to wife Rachel Reilly's unexpected elimination from Big Brother 27

Rachel from Big Brother season 27 (Image via Getty)

Big Brother season 27 marked a major change in the competition with Rachel Reilly’s elimination during the White Locust twist on September 5, 2025.

Her departure sparked public outrage, with netizens criticizing production and demanding the cancellation of the show.

Among the commentators was Rachel’s husband, Brendon Villegas, who took to X on September 6, 2025, to share his thoughts on the turn of events.

“I have a lot of emotion right now, but few words to express. I found out a couple hours before everyone else while I was at Chuck E Cheese with my kids. As soon as I got a call from production, I knew,” he said.

It is said that the White Locust twist is another version of a popular challenge from Big Brother: Reindeer Games, where the contestants play a safety chain competition.

As per the rules, a contestant is required to play first, then select the next player to go, and so on. However, the catch is that they must finish the game within an allotted time frame.

The person who is unable to complete the task within the given time is eliminated.

In his X post, Brendon spoke about the challenge, Ava’s opinion of Rachel, and what the show meant for his wife.

Brendon wants Big Brother star Rachel Reilly to be awarded the title of America’s Favorite Houseguest

Brendon started by stating his thoughts on the White Locust twist.

He said that the moment he learned the contestants had to depend on each other to get selected, he knew Rachel would be at a disadvantage.

Irrespective of how popular the challenge was, Brendon was not a fan of the twist.

He confessed that it was unexpected of production to include twists at the jury phase.

“I don’t think Production could’ve fumbled this one harder if they had tried,” he said.

He then went on to criticize Big Brother contestant Ava Pearl, disapproving of her comments about Rachel post her elimination.

The live feeds showed Ava calling Rachel a “b**ch,” saying she did not care if Rachel was mad at her for not picking her during the challenge.

Brendon took note of Ava’s behavior and said that it was “disappointing to hear how much s**t” she had been saying.

“We won’t be associating with her or Kelley when this is all finished, I won’t let it happen,” he stated.

Regardless of how controversial a player Rachel was, her love for reality TV shows was unmatched.

Brendon mentioned that Rachel agreed to do the show because she loves Big Brother and competing on reality TV.

He stated that, unlike most, who competed for money, Rachel participated for “the game.”

He then commended her journey on season 27, praising her for not touching the nomination block even once during her stay in the Big Brother house.

He believed she was one of the best competitors on reality TV, as he noted:

“I look at the remaining cast and have trouble finding a single winner I could get behind because I’m quite sure Ashley and Will are going to have no shot from here on out.”

Brendon saw potential in Keanu, but was not entirely convinced whether he had the social game to win the show.

To compensate for the unexpected turn of events, Brendon urged Big Brother fans to vote Rachel America’s Favorite Houseguest.

He also asked netizens to push her to participate in Survivor and become the first contestant to compete on all three major CBS competition shows, with the other two being The Amazing Race and Big Brother.

That said, Brendon claimed that season 27’s ratings would drop since the “heart” of the season had been removed.

In the concluding segment of his post, he thanked the fans, who flooded social media to express their support for Rachel.

Stay tuned for more updates.