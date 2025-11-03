“I feel betrayed by Robyn”: Sister Wives star Christine talks about bitter past experiences to David

Sister Wives (Image via TLC)

In the newest episode of Sister Wives, Christine Woolley is seen having a heartfelt conversation with her husband, David Woolley. While recalling a few bittersweet experiences of her marriage with Kody, Christine made a few candid remarks about how she feels about her strained friendship with Robyn Brown.

Christine had earlier opened up about her strained relationship with Robyn in her memoir, Sister Wives:A Memoir of Faith, Family, and Finding Freedom.

Christine recalled how she would confide in Robyn at times, but she would go ahead and say those things to Kody, and Christine would fall in trouble, Christine said.

“I feel betrayed by Robyn.”

Sister Wives alum Christine Brown gets candid about her fallout with Robyn Brown

Christine Brown Woolley revealed how she felt like Robyn broke her trust and was also mean to her. In the newest episode, Christine was seen telling her husband David:

“There were just a couple times where I trusted her and I would tell her things that I thought were in confidence, and then I’d get in trouble for them and Kody would get mad, I can’t trust her. So, I stopped confiding in her.”

Christine also recalled how one of her former sister wives called her to talk about their friendship, but Christine said:

“Girl, you were mean to me two months ago. No I’m not going to be friends with you.” Robyn messed with my head. I cut it off. Meri messed with me. I cut it off."

Christine also admitted that she has no intentions of repairing her fallout with, while further adding that she would love to be close to Robyn's kids.

“I’m not going to have a friendship with people who are going to do me harm and who are going to do others harm that I love,” Christine explained, noting, “I would love to be closer to Robyn’s kids.”

Robyn Brown opens up about her strained relationship with Christine

Robyn has shared her part of the story as she called herself a “naive fool”, while admitting that she would have just stayed out of it completely. Robyn also said,

“Christine would say to me, ‘I wish Kody would know this. I wish Kody would understand this. I’m struggling with this.”

Kody has pointed out his point of view and why he thinks Robyn used to address those concerns that were raised by Christine. He said,

“I think it’s really common that Robyn was always advocating for all [the women] — Christine and all my other wives. She wanted all those relationships to be good.”

