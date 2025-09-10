"I don't need anyone's leftovers" - Love Is Blind: Brazil's Fátima slams Silvia for trying to help her get together with Rivo

Fátima from Love Is Blind: Brazil season 5 (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Love Is Blind: Brazil returned to screens with a new season on September 10, 2025.

This time, the experiment welcomed singles above the age of 50, allowing them a chance to find love and potentially their life partner.

Connections were formed early on in the pods, but with sparks came conflict, especially after contestants found out that they had been seeing the same person.

A similar situation emerged between 62-year-old Silvia and 70-year-old Fátima, when the former offered to sacrifice her connection with Rivo to let Fátima pursue him instead, as both were interested in him.

However, Fátima did not appreciate Silvia's gesture. In a heated argument in episode 1, titled It’s Never Too Late for Love, Fátima said:

“Listen, I don’t need anyone’s leftovers… Hey, I have value. I know my worth.”

The Love Is Blind: Brazil star added that she would not want to force connections if people were not interested in her themselves.

She clarified that she did not need someone’s sacrifice to advance in her love life.

Silvia, on the other hand, defended her decision, saying she felt bad for Fátima because Rivo was the only male contestant close to her age.

Love Is Blind: Brazil star Fátima says people hesitate to pursue her because of her age

Fátima joined the Love Is Blind: Brazil experiment confident she would find someone compatible on the show.

During her conversations with 67-year-old Rivo, she discovered that he was the only person close to her age.

As a result, she was excited to get to know him better.

However, while she looked forward to exploring their bond, Rivo was chatting with two other women: Lica and Silvia.

At the women’s living quarters, Fátima confided in her co-stars about her connection with Rivo.

“Rivo’s the oldest, like me, but he’s a really nice guy. He’s a lot like me. We’re the same. He’s the male version of me, and that’s exciting, right? Talking to someone who’s a lot like you out of the blue. It’s happening for sure,” she said.

Lica, after finding out how invested Fátima was in Rivo, turned her attention to her other interest, Leo, and took that connection to the next level.

That left Rivo with two women, namely Fátima and Silvia, and his connections with both grew deeper with every conversation.

However, Silvia was concerned about her Love Is Blind: Brazil co-star Fátima.

“I’m interested in Rivo, but I’m actually really worried about Fátima. Because of that, I decided to get to know Wagner better,” she stated.

As a result, in her following chat with Rivo, she told him that she wanted to pursue Wagner instead of him.

While speaking to the Love Is Blind: Brazil cameras, Silvia stated that she broke up with Rivo because of Fátima.

Although it was a conscious choice, she admitted that she did not want to make that decision and that it left her heartbroken.

Silvia broke down in tears after returning to the women’s quarters. When questioned, she said that she “gave up Rivo so Fátima could have him.”

Soon after, Silvia told Fátima that she had left Rivo for her sake. It angered Fátima, who stated that she was not interested in “leftovers.”

“Who does she think she is? To say to me, ‘I am generously giving him to you?’ No, that really pissed me off,” Fátima reacted.

Lica stood up for Fátima, criticizing Silvia for saying she had given Rivo up.

Fátima chimed in, saying that men were not interested in her because of her age. They ignored her because they were prejudiced.

Silvia apologized for the confusion, but she was upset that Fátima was not more considerate of her sacrifice.

As a result, the Love Is Blind: Brazil star went back to Rivo and eventually got engaged to him in episode 2.

Stay tuned for more updates.